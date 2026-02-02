Anzeige
SSE PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ SSE PLC: Total Voting Rights 

SSE PLC (SSE) 
SSE PLC: Total Voting Rights 
02-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
SSE plc - Voting Rights and Capital 

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, SSE plc ("the 
Company") would like to notify the market of the following: 
 
As at 2 February 2026, the issued share capital of the Company was 1,215,471,728 ordinary shares. This figure includes 
3,327,300 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. The voting rights on treasury shares are automatically suspended. 

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 1,212,144,428 as at 2 February  2026, and this figure 
may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required 
to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and 
Transparency Rules. 

LEI: 549300KI75VYLLMSK856 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0007908733 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     SSE 
LEI Code:   549300KI75VYLLMSK856 
Sequence No.: 416744 
EQS News ID:  2269024 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2269024&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
