As Basilea enters 2026 with elevated operational momentum ahead of its FY25 results, we revisit key developments from 2025 and outline our expectations for the year ahead. Given Cresemba's continued momentum, we expect global in-market sales to approach US$800m in FY26, driving an uplift in royalty and milestone income for Basilea. Further support should come from Zevtera as the year progresses, with US reimbursement in place and a positive market reception following launch. 2026 has kicked off with multiple early-stage collaborations and we expect this partnering intent to continue through the year. Beyond Cresemba, fosmanogepix and the recently acquired ceftibuten-ledaborbactam (CTB-LEDA) provide medium- to long-term growth optionality, helping offset the expected slowdown following Cresemba's market maturity in late 2027. Reflecting our updated assumptions, the latest BARDA funding and the CTB-LEDA acquisition, we raise our valuation to CHF118.0/share (from CHF107.4/share).

