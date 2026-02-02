INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): INDIGO Park Colombia S.A.S., a subsidiary of INDIGO Group, acquires 100% of Central Parking System Colombia S.A.S. and becomes the leader in parking in Colombia

Bogotá, February 2, 2026

INDIGO Park Colombia S.A.S., a subsidiary of INDIGO Group, acquires 100% of Central Parking System Colombia S.A.S. and becomes the leader in parking in Colombia

INDIGO Park Colombia S.A.S., a subsidiary of INDIGO Group, a global player in parking and urban mobility solutions, announces the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Central Parking System Colombia S.A.S., the third-largest parking operator in Colombia.

This strategic transaction is a major step in INDIGO's development in Colombia. With the integration of Central Parking System Colombia S.A.S., INDIGO becomes the leader in the Colombian parking market.

Following this acquisition, INDIGO Group now operates 209 car parks in Colombia, spread across 15 departments and 25 cities throughout the country, significantly strengthening its geographical coverage and operational capacity thanks also to its 1,300 employees.

Over the past two years, INDIGO has consolidated its presence in Colombia with the acquisition of 100% of City Parking S.A.S. in 2024 and Hub 136, the first mobility PPP (concession contract), in 2025. Thanks to this new acquisition, INDIGO has doubled in size and strengthened its position with public and private customers across all major market segments: shopping centers, hospitals, office buildings, urban spaces, and transport infrastructure, notably the parking facilities at El Dorado Airport in Bogotá, Latin America's leading airport in 2025.

This transaction is fully in line with INDIGO's long-term strategy: to become the leader in the markets where the group operates by providing innovative, sustainable, and digital parking and mobility solutions tailored to the needs of cities and users. The group reaffirms its full confidence in the management team, led by Carlos Artacho, whose mission is to accelerate growth, continue investing in operational excellence, digital transformation, and the continuous improvement of the customer experience.

As part of this transaction, INDIGO was advised by FGO Capital, an investment boutique specializing in mergers and acquisitions, and by Garrigues as legal counsel.

The transaction was completed in accordance with the usual conditions for this type of transaction.

**********

INDIGO Group

Contact for analysts and investors: Press contact: Mathieu Barnavon Bruno Tallent ir@group-indigo.com bruno.tallent@group-indigo.com

About INDIGO Group S.A.

The INDIGO Group, which owns nearly 100% of INDIGO Infra, INDIGO Neo and INDIGOweel, is a global player in parking and urban mobility, managing 1.7 million parking spaces and their associated services in 10 countries.

INDIGO Group is indirectly 49.4% owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances, 34.5% owned by Vauban Infrastructure Partners and 14.9% owned by MR Infrastructure Investment GmbH (MEAG), and held 0.1% of its own shares in treasury, with the Group's management owning the remainder of the shares.

www.group-indigo.com

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document has been included in good faith, but is for general information purposes only. All reasonable precautions have been taken to ensure that the information contained in this document is not false or misleading. It should not be used for any specific purpose, and no representation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information about INDIGO Group S.A. (the "Company") published on its website at www.group-indigo.com. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or issue, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities, and does not form part of any such offer or solicitation. Its preparation does not constitute a recommendation regarding securities. Nothing in this document may be relied upon as the basis for entering into any contract or agreement.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mmlxYZiYlGnFlZ9rYZaZbmeZbWuSx2KblpWanJJrYsuXa5yRnZdpa5qaZnJnmGZp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96313-2026-02-01-press-release-central-parking-en.pdf