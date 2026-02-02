Evercore today announced that Jonathan Dale has joined the firm as a senior managing director in its consumer group, based in London. Mr. Dale will further strengthen Evercore's consumer franchise in EMEA and work closely with senior managing directors across the region and globally to serve the firm's clients.

Giuseppe Monarchi, co-head of Evercore's EMEA investment banking business, said, "We are pleased to welcome Jonathan to Evercore. His deep sector expertise and strong client relationships will enhance our consumer advisory capabilities and support our continued growth across the region."

"I am excited to join Evercore at a pivotal time for the firm in EMEA," said Mr. Dale. "Evercore's global platform and strong culture provide a compelling opportunity, and I look forward to working with colleagues to deliver outstanding outcomes for our clients in the consumer sector."

Mr. Dale brings nearly 20 years of investment banking experience to Evercore. He joins from Rothschild Co, where he was a managing director and co-head of European consumer. Previously, he was a strategy consultant at Mars Co in London. Mr. Dale holds a degree in chemistry from the University of Oxford.

