Industry leader to present the latest in cutting-edge LED and LCD, including new display products and future technologies designed to support applications spanning mission critical to experiential

Today, Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced plans to demonstrate an elevated portfolio of leading-edge LED and LCD display technologies designed to support a vast array of traditional and creative applications at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026. From Chip-on-Board (COB) LED technology engineered for durability to transparent LED and creative LED products enabling distinctive installations, Planar will showcase best-in-class visual performance while offering a preview of next-generation LED technology.

"We're excited to return to ISE 2026 with a transformative product portfolio that puts both LED and LCD in the spotlight," said Sidney Rittenberg, Chief Executive Officer at Planar. "We see tremendous opportunity in both technologies and have exciting things coming in 2026. We're looking forward to showing the countless possibilities made possible by Planar with the next era of visualization technologies."

Technology and Product Previews Setting New Standards in Performance and Creativity

In addition to showcasing a broad range of LED solutions, Planar will offer a first look at several emerging products and technologies that signal the next evolution of display performance. These technology and product previews underscore Planar's continued leadership in advancing visualization through meaningful innovation.

Among the highlights is a preview of next-generation MicroLED-in-Package (MiP) technology, featuring a breakthrough design and manufacturing process that significantly enhances color performance, black levels and viewing angles. Planar's propriety product design and process along with ongoing R&D innovation on this substrate-free <30µm MiP breakthrough will soon be mass produceable, with historical performance and quality capable of a 0.4 millimeter pixel pitch. By enabling LEDs that are substantially smaller and positioned more closely together, the technology delivers improved durability, greater energy efficiency and a more consistent viewing experience-raising the bar for MicroLED performance.

"With the next generation of LED, customers will experience the latest advancements in LED packaging, benefitting from tighter pixel pitches, high brightness and high contrast that revolutionize viewing experiences," said Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management at Planar. "As a pioneer in LED, we're proud to showcase what's next for true MicroLED, giving this year's ISE attendees a look at a more sophisticated LED method that exceeds today's performance and expectations."

Planar will also preview a line of premium 5K 21:9 LCD displays designed to support more immersive and interactive experiences. Featuring high brightness, interactive capabilities and increased adjustability, the displays deliver refresh rates of up to 120Hz and incorporate a first-of-its-kind quantum dot mini-LED backlight with more than 2,000 local dimming zones. The ultrawide 21:9 resolution expands the field of view, enabling more dynamic content presentation while enhancing productivity and multitasking across a wide range of professional applications.

Rounding out the product previews, attendees will experience a transparent LED demonstration that combines high transparency and flexibility in an ultra-thin, lightweight design. Just three millimeters thick, the transparent mesh dvLED technology delivers vibrant visuals with wide viewing angles while preserving a consistent transparent appearance-opening new possibilities for architectural, retail and experiential installations.

Together, these previews offer a glimpse into the future of Planar's display innovation, illustrating how the company continues to push the boundaries of performance, efficiency and creative freedom in next-generation visualization solutions.

Premium COB MicroLED Video Walls Redefining Visual Excellence

Introduced in October 2025 as the premium addition to Planar's portfolio of fine pitch indoor LED solutionsthe Komodo Series will make its ISE debut. The LED video wall will demonstrate exceptional image quality in a 0.7 millimeter pixel pitch and stunning 21:9 5K resolution as well as long-term reliability for the most visually-discerning indoor applications. Models are also available in 0.9 and 1.2 millimeter pixel pitches and with multiple cabinet sizes, Komodo Series allows users to achieve more industry standard resolutions and formats compared to conventional LED platforms such as 16:9 and 21:9.

The Komodo Series family of ultra-fine pixel pitch MicroLED video wall displays features the latest advancements in COB technology, Megapixel HELIOSadvanced LED processing and an advanced manufacturing process that sorts and pairs only uniform LEDs together. This eliminates abnormalities and allows users to achieve the highest quality viewing experiences with an alternating LED orientation producing improved viewing angles and color uniformity.

High-Quality COB Technology Demonstrated in 8K

The new DirectLight Essential Series will take center stage in Planar's stand as a massive LED video wall measuring 27 feet (over 8 meters) diagonally. The video wall will present true-to-life visuals with a more consistent presentation of full colors in a 0.9 millimeter pixel pitch and remarkable native 8K resolution.

Designed with COB technology, DirectLight Essential Series high-performance fine pixel pitch LED video wall displays offer high pixel density, energy efficiency and exceptional durability. Models are also available in 0.7, 1.2 and 1.5 millimeter pixel pitches, delivering improved brightness, deeper blacks and a high contrast ratio. DirectLight Essential Series customers also benefit from a unique LED sorting process pairing uniform LEDs together for superior performance as well as a proprietary driver integrated circuit (IC) specially built to mitigate issues related to brightness and color uniformity. Featuring front access, the solution supports quick installation and hassle-free service.

Large Format 4K LCD Displays Introducing Wireless Connectivity for 24x7 Use

At ISE 2026, Planar will release a next-generation line of large format 4K LCD displays introducing wireless connectivity and continuous-run operation to support essential digital signage applications spanning advertising, wayfinding, menu boards, presentations and emergency messaging. Featuring dependable performance, the Simplicity E Series enables easy wireless connectivity through embedded WiFi or Bluetoothwithout the need of additional equipment.

Available in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, 86 and a new 98-inch model, the new Simplicity E Series delivers 500 nits of brightness and media playback. The displays also include three HDCP 2.2-compliant HDMI ports supporting native 4K resolution at up to 60Hz, along with USB, RS-232 and IR control. Customers also benefit from ENERGY STARcertification, which helps minimize energy consumption and costs while maintaining reliable performance.

Indoor and Outdoor LED Solutions Powering Unmatched Visual Quality and Deployment Versatility

DirectLight Slim Series: The innovative MicroLED solution will showcase a curved video wall, demonstrating the product's ultra-thin, narrow width form factor and ability to support tightly curved and flat video walls with minimum depth with front serviceability. This makes the solution well-suited for space-constrained environments such as control rooms.

Slim Series: The innovative MicroLED solution will showcase a curved video wall, demonstrating the product's ultra-thin, narrow width form factor and ability to support tightly curved and flat video walls with minimum depth with front serviceability. This makes the solution well-suited for space-constrained environments such as control rooms. DirectLight Pro Series: The popular solution will expand Planar's presentation of high performance ultra-fine pitch MicroLED video walls for indoor applications. The award-winning solution highlights an optimized cabinet design with 27-inch and double-tall 36-inch cabinets that enable faster deployment, easier serviceability and a more seamless video wall experience. The series includes models built for maximum performance in high ambient light environments as well as low power models ideal for energy-conscious customers.

Pro Series: The popular solution will expand Planar's presentation of high performance ultra-fine pitch MicroLED video walls for indoor applications. The award-winning solution highlights an optimized cabinet design with 27-inch and double-tall 36-inch cabinets that enable faster deployment, easier serviceability and a more seamless video wall experience. The series includes models built for maximum performance in high ambient light environments as well as low power models ideal for energy-conscious customers. Luminate Ultra W Series: The MicroLED video wall display will present enhanced black levels and high brightness for outdoor use. The award-winning family features a 16:9 aspect ratio and models in 1.3, 1.6 and 2 millimeter pixel pitches with up to 3,000-nit brightness to support comfortable viewing from as close as eight feet.

Ultra W Series: The MicroLED video wall display will present enhanced black levels and high brightness for outdoor use. The award-winning family features a 16:9 aspect ratio and models in 1.3, 1.6 and 2 millimeter pixel pitches with up to 3,000-nit brightness to support comfortable viewing from as close as eight feet. ALF Series: Combining durability, reliability and exceptional visual quality, this line of high-performance LED flooring supports more than 1,000 pounds per display and features a black crystal matte surface to reduce reflections and deliver high contrast. Customers also benefit from a refresh rate of up to 240Hz for exceptional visual performance as well as optional dual power and signal redundancy for added reliability.

Rental and Staging Solutions: Planar will also highlight LED platforms designed for rental and staging. This includes the LN Series featured as the stand's oval-shaped hanging banner, demonstrating support for curved and eye-catching designs. The portfolio also includes CarbonLight CLI Series indoor LED video walls with durable carbon fiber frames for hanging, free-standing and wall-mounted installations, as well as CarbonLight CLM Series mesh LED displays offering transparent and non-transparent options for lightweight indoor and outdoor applications.

ISE 2026 attendees can experience Planar's inspiring collection of cutting-edge LED and LCD display innovations in Stand #3A390 in Barcelona February 3-6. For more information, visit www.planar.com.

Planaris a trademark of Planar Systems. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world's most demanding environments. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide, Planar serves customers across a broad range of industries, including corporate, government, broadcast and education sectors, providing an extensive portfolio of display solutions that power critical visual experiences and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader in indoor LED installations and LED displays for control room applications (Futuresource 2025). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia.

