KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
02.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
DTEN and Appspace Connect the Modern Workplace with Interactive Kiosk at ISE 2026

New joint solution combines DTEN's D7X 27 all-in-one device with Appspace's industry-leading workplace experience platform

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a global leader in all-in-one video collaboration and interactive display solutions, and Appspace, the leading workplace experience platform, today announced a strategic partnership at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026 in Barcelona. Together, they are launching a powerful new interactive kiosk solution designed for workplace management, powered by the DTEN D7X 27 all-in-one device running the Appspace application.

DTEN D7X 27 showing Appspace Workplace Experience Platform on Urben Kiosk

At the core of the solution is the DTEN D7X 27, a sleek 27-inch all-in-one interactive display featuring an ultra-responsive touchscreen, integrated 4K camera, AI-enhanced audio, and powerful onboard computing enabling a compact yet enterprise-grade kiosk platform ideal for high-traffic and space-constrained environments.

Certified by Appspace, organizations gain a unified workplace experience platform enabling:

  • Room reservations
  • Wayfinding and interactive directories
  • Digital signage
  • Workplace analytics and space utilization

Paired with the Urben Kiosk stand designed for the D7X 27, deploy a turnkey, scalable approach for intelligent workplace touchpoints across lobbies, reception areas, elevator banks, and high-traffic corridors.

Microsoft Places via Appspace integration delivers AI-driven office space insights, based on signals from Microsoft 365, Teams, and Outlook.

Attendees at ISE 2026 in Barcelona can experience the DTEN + Appspace kiosk solution live, including the new Microsoft Places integration in Hall 2 W400.

"This partnership represents a powerful convergence of intelligent hardware and modern workplace software," said Scott Krueckeberg, Head of Alliances & GTM at DTEN. "We're enabling organizations to transform their physical spaces into dynamic, connected environments, truly enhancing the employee and visitor experience."

"Appspace is excited to partner with DTEN to bring our workplace experience platform to life on a beautifully designed, purpose-built interactive display," said Paul Alley, VP, Global Partnerships at Appspace. "Together, we're delivering a next-generation solution that simplifies workplace management while creating engaging, intuitive digital experiences."

About DTEN

DTEN is a global leader in all-in-one video conferencing and collaboration, delivering intuitive, touch-enabled hardware for modern workplaces and leading platforms, including Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams, enabling organizations to collaborate seamlessly from anywhere.

Learn more at: www.dten.com

About Appspace

Appspace is the leading workplace experience platform empowering organizations to manage and optimize their physical workplaces. Room booking and signage to wayfinding and analytics, Appspace helps companies create connected, engaging, and productive environments

Learn more at: www.appspace.com

Media Contact
DTEN Communications Team
press@dten.com
+1-866-936-3836
www.dten.com

