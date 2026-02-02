Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A420TB | ISIN: GB00BSZBP530 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RB0
Xetra
02.02.26 | 09:27
70,01 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
02.02.2026 09:33 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Amendment

DJ Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc- Amendment 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc- Amendment 
02-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 416747 
EQS News ID:  2269040 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2269040&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.