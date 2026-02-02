Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 02-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 02/02/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Imperial Brands Finance PLC 3.875% Notes due 02/08/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS3285687219 -- including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes due 04/02/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Securitised XS3155968079 -- denominations of GBP1) derivatives Issuer Name: Saudi Arabian Oil Company 4.000% Notes due 02/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3283469313 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 4.000% Notes due 02/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US80415RAB78 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 6.000% Notes due 02/02/2056; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3282975740 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 4.375% Notes due 02/02/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3282974933 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 4.375% Notes due 02/02/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US80415RAA95 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 5.000% Notes due 02/02/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3282975583 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 5.000% Notes due 02/02/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US80415RAC51 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 6.000% Notes due 02/02/2056; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US80415RAD35 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: Republic of Cameroon 8.875% Amortising Notes due 30/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3284960625 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 thereafter) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT Zero Coupon Notes due 02/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3286618882 -- TRY10,000 each) securities 4.000% Callable Notes due 02/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3282235970 -- USD200,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3351 due 02/02/ Securitised XS3205264347 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by AL HASSAN GHAZI IBRAHIM Securitised XS3289245360 -- SHAKER CO due 28/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD4.97 each) derivatives

