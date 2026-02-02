Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
02.02.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
02-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

02/02/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Imperial Brands Finance PLC 
 
3.875% Notes due 02/08/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of     Debt and debt-like 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and    securities     XS3285687219 --  
including EUR199,000) 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes due 04/02/2036; fully paid; (Registered in   Securitised    XS3155968079 --  
denominations of GBP1)                                derivatives 

Issuer Name: Saudi Arabian Oil Company 
 
4.000% Notes due 02/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3283469313 --  
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)      securities 
 
 
4.000% Notes due 02/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US80415RAB78 --  
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)        securities 
 
 
6.000% Notes due 02/02/2056; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3282975740 --  
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)      securities 
 
 
4.375% Notes due 02/02/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3282974933 --  
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)      securities 
 
 
4.375% Notes due 02/02/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US80415RAA95 --  
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)        securities 
 
 
5.000% Notes due 02/02/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3282975583 --  
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)      securities 
 
 
5.000% Notes due 02/02/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US80415RAC51 --  
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)        securities 
 
 
6.000% Notes due 02/02/2056; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US80415RAD35 --  
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)        securities 

Issuer Name: Republic of Cameroon 
 
8.875% Amortising Notes due 30/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3284960625 --  
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 thereafter)            securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
Zero Coupon Notes due 02/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    Debt and debt-like XS3286618882 --  
TRY10,000 each)                                   securities 
 
 
4.000% Callable Notes due 02/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3282235970 --  
USD200,000 each)                                   securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3351 due 02/02/ Securitised    XS3205264347 --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)           derivatives 
 
 
Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by AL HASSAN GHAZI IBRAHIM   Securitised    XS3289245360 --  
SHAKER CO due 28/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD4.97 each) derivatives

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 416746 
EQS News ID:  2269044 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2269044&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
