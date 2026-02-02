Sylvania Platinum's production in Q226 remained strong at 24,642oz for 4E platinum group metals (PGMs), slightly up on the previous record in Q126. PGM prices started rallying in December 2025, ahead of our expectations. Our new PGM forecasts are between 50% and 90% higher for FY26, driving earnings upgrades. We upgrade FY26 EPS by 52% to 35.2 US cents, FY27 EPS by 133% to 64.8 US cents and FY28 EPS by 143% to 69.0 US cents. Allowing for PGM prices to reverse from FY29 towards our long-term assumptions has resulted in a 24.8% increase in our valuation to 195p per share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...