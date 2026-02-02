Researchers in Iraq have developed biomimetic leaf vein-inspired fins for photovoltaic panels, with reticulate (RET) venation reducing panel temperature by 33.6 C and boosting efficiency by 18% using passive cooling. Their study combines 3D CFD simulations and electrical evaluations to optimize fin geometry, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional cooling methods.A research group from Iraq's Al-Furat Al-Awsat Technical University has numerically investigated the thermal and electrical performance of PV panels integrated with leaf vein-inspired fins. They have simulated four types of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...