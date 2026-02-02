Coor Service Management Holding AB: Juha Mennander appointed new Business Area President Property at Coor Sweden

Juha Mennander will take up his new position as Business Area President Property at Coor Sweden in April 2026 and will join the Executive Management Team. Juha Mennander succeeds Anna Rudberg, who is leaving Coor to pursue new challenges outside the company.

Juha has over 25 years of experience in senior positions in the property services industry and most recently held the position of Senior Vice President of Services for the Car Trade at Kesko Group. Prior to that, Juha held several senior management positions at the property services company Caverion, including CEO of the Swedish operations, and has held international CEO positions at the elevator company Kone in several European markets and in Canada.

"I am very pleased that Juha Mennander has accepted the role of Business Area President Property in Sweden, a growth area for Coor. Juha has deep and broad experience from both the service and installation sides of the property industry and is a proven leader with a track record of success in change management, growth and complex procurement. With his expertise and strategic leadership, Juha will make a strong contribution to our efforts in the Hard FM sector," says Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO of Coor.

The Swedish Hard FM operations are the largest in Coor and will play a key role in developing the property service offerings across the entire company.

Anna Rudberg will remain in the role until Juha Mennander takes up his position.

