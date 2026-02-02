Anzeige
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
WKN: A14U1Y | ISIN: SE0007158829 | Ticker-Symbol: COE
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 09:00 Uhr
Coor Service Management Holding AB: Juha Mennander appointed new Business Area President Property at Coor Sweden

Juha Mennander will take up his new position as Business Area President Property at Coor Sweden in April 2026 and will join the Executive Management Team. Juha Mennander succeeds Anna Rudberg, who is leaving Coor to pursue new challenges outside the company.

Juha has over 25 years of experience in senior positions in the property services industry and most recently held the position of Senior Vice President of Services for the Car Trade at Kesko Group. Prior to that, Juha held several senior management positions at the property services company Caverion, including CEO of the Swedish operations, and has held international CEO positions at the elevator company Kone in several European markets and in Canada.

"I am very pleased that Juha Mennander has accepted the role of Business Area President Property in Sweden, a growth area for Coor. Juha has deep and broad experience from both the service and installation sides of the property industry and is a proven leader with a track record of success in change management, growth and complex procurement. With his expertise and strategic leadership, Juha will make a strong contribution to our efforts in the Hard FM sector," says Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO of Coor.

The Swedish Hard FM operations are the largest in Coor and will play a key role in developing the property service offerings across the entire company.

Anna Rudberg will remain in the role until Juha Mennander takes up his position.

For more information, please contact:

Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO, Coor

+46 702 686 430

ola.klingenborg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor

+46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Alleima, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DNV, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com


