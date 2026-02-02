LeadDesk Oyj: LeadDesk acquires Fluentic software solution and strengthens its multilingual customer service offering

LeadDesk Plc Press Release 2 February 2026 at 10.05am EET. Unofficial translation of LeadDesk Plc's Press release published at 10.00am EET. In case the document differs from the original, the Finnish version prevails.

LeadDesk acquires Fluentic software solution and strengthens its multilingual customer service offering

LeadDesk Plc has acquired the Finnish AI-powered translation solution Fluentic from Fluentic Oy in a trade sale. The acquisition strengthens LeadDesk's product offering for multilingual customer service by adding Fluentic's AI-based translation solutions that enable customers to deliver consistent customer service across languages with improved efficiency.

Fluentic provides AI-based translation and automation solutions for customer service and has served corporate customers since 2007. Fluentic's customer base includes major international brands such as Finnair, Iberia, Yamaha and Volvo Cars.

The acquisition supports LeadDesk's strategy of strengthening its product portfolio and growing the value it delivers to customers in the consolidating European CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) market. Fluentic's technology complements LeadDesk's AI-powered solutions and enables enhanced customer experience in multilingual contact center environments.

The acquired business generated approximately EUR 0.5 million in revenue in the financial year 2025. LeadDesk has not yet published financial guidance for the financial year 2026.

Terms and conditions of the transaction

The transaction will be executed as a trade sale, and two employees will join LeadDesk in the acquisition. LeadDesk has drawn a EUR 0.3 million bank loan to finance the transaction.

Olli Nokso-Koivisto, CEO, LeadDesk:

"Fluentic is a highly capable AI-powered translation solution with a strong track record and an impressive customer base of well-known international brands. This acquisition supports our strategy to strengthen LeadDesk's AI offering and helps our customers improve efficiency and enhance their customer service operations by removing language barriers. We are excited to welcome Fluentic's technology and team to LeadDesk and look forward to taking the next steps together."

Asko Schrey, Chairman of Board, Fluentic Oy:

We are proud of what Fluentic has achieved since 2007 and grateful for the trust of our customers over the years. As the market and technology landscape has continued to evolve, we are pleased to have found a new home for Fluentic in LeadDesk, where the offering can continue to be developed and improved as part of a broader customer experience platform.

LeadDesk Plc in brief

LeadDesk is a leading European provider of cloud-based contact centre software. The LeadDesk cloud service, powered by artificial intelligence, improves customer experience and sales productivity. Over 20,000 customer service and sales professionals work more efficiently with LeadDesk weekly. In 2024, the Group's revenue was EUR 31.6 million, most of which came from outside Finland. The Group has offices in eight European countries. LeadDesk Plc's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Finland marketplace under the ticker LEADD. www.leaddesk.com