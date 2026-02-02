Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives System Order from Distributor in India

Press release, Helsinki, 2 February 2026 at 9 AM (EET)

Nexstim Receives System Order from Distributor in India

Nexstim Plc ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for an NBS System 5 through a distributor in India. The end customer has an earlier generation Nexstim system.

Nexstim gained an import license from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization of the Government of India in October 2024 for the NBS System 5.

The NBS System 5 is intended to be used in pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. A separate module, NexSpeech®, is needed for speech mapping purposes. Nexstim also offers a possibility to add a therapy module to the system, allowing it to be used for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain. The system ordered includes all these modules.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "We are proud of the increased global reach of our products, and happy to expand our presence in India. The combined system option enables versatile use of the device, and enable this customer to enjoy the high-quality diagnostics and therapy treatment opportunities offered by our technology."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the NBS System 6, which is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA-cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE-marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com