Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
01.02.2026 10:53 Uhr
AB Volvo: Volvo Construction Equipment's acquisition of Swecon is completed

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has completed the previously announced acquisition of Swecon. Following the approval received from the European Commission to acquire Swecon the parties have now joined forces. Volvo CE has acquired Swecon's business operations in Sweden, Germany and the Baltics including Entrack. The transaction is valued at an enterprise value of 7 billion SEK.

The acquisition includes Swecon's business scope in above markets, i.e. sales of products and services, rental operations, aftermarket services and support to customers as well as offices, workshop facilities and 1,400 employees.

Volvo CE sees this as a strategic move to further invest and strengthen its retail operations and service sales in key markets and thus make the retail market core for Volvo CE in Europe.

In Q1 2026, Volvo CE's earnings will be diluted by a higher cost base in inventory, because the acquired inventory from Swecon includes pre-acquisition wholesale margin from when Volvo CE sold machines to Swecon. The effect is temporary and ends when the acquired inventory has been sold. The total estimated effect in Q1 is SEK 300 M. For the full year of 2024 Swecon's revenues amounted to SEK 10 billion.

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations
+46 76 553 7229
[email protected]

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on LinkedIn

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 180 markets. In 2025, net sales amounted to SEK 479 billion (EUR 43 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/volvo-construction-equipment-s-acquisition-of-swecon-is-completed,c4300898

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/4300898/3910156.pdf

Press release - Volvo Construction Equipment's acquisition of Swecon is completed

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/2025-volvo-flags,c3506806

2025-volvo-flags

SOURCE AB Volvo

© 2026 PR Newswire
