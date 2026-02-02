Oracle announces Equity and Debt Financing Plan for Calendar Year 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced its full calendar year 2026 plan to fund the expansion of its rapidly growing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business. Oracle is raising money in order to build additional capacity to meet the contracted demand from our largest Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers, including AMD, Meta, NVIDIA, OpenAI, TikTok, xAI and others.

Oracle expects to raise $45 to $50 billion of gross cash proceeds during the 2026 calendar year. The company plans to achieve its funding objective by using a balanced combination of debt and equity financing to maintain a solid investment-grade balance sheet.

On the equity side, Oracle plans to raise approximately half of its 2026 funding through a combination of equity-linked and common equity issuances. This is expected to include an initial issuance of mandatory convertible preferred securities, representing a modest portion of the overall equity funding, as well as a newly authorized at-the-market equity program of up to $20 billion. The company plans to issue equity from the at-the-market program flexibly over time at prevailing market prices, based on market conditions and capital needs.

On the debt side, Oracle intends to complete a single, one-time issuance of investment-grade senior unsecured bonds early in 2026 to cover the other half of the company's planned funding for the year. Oracle does not expect to issue additional bonds during calendar year 2026 beyond this transaction.

This funding plan reflects Oracle's commitment to maintaining an investment-grade rating, prudent capital allocation, balance sheet strength, and transparency with investors as the company continues to expand its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business. These transactions have been approved by the Oracle Board of Directors.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will be leading the senior unsecured bond offering, and Citigroup will be leading the at-the-market issuance and mandatory convertible preferred equity offering.

