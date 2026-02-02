KBRA releases its inaugural quarterly UK residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) indices, comprising UK RMBS prime, buy-to-let (BTL), and nonconforming (NC) segments. KBRA's UK RMBS indices complement our collection of monthly credit indices, which track credit performance in the auto, marketplace consumer, solar, residential mortgage, and equipment loan and lease sectors across Europe and the US.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

