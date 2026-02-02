Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
PR Newswire
02.02.2026 10:18 Uhr
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center: Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center first in U.S. to implant FDA-approved novel defibrillation lead

The new technology is the world's smallest, catheter-delivered defibrillation lead

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrophysiologists at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center recently became the first in the nation to implant an FDA-approved novel defibrillation lead-a specialized, insulated wire that connects to an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) or cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT-Ds) device to the heart and corrects abnormal rhythm. The defibrillation lead is the world's smallest, catheter-delivered defibrillation lead, which allows for precise delivery and placement in the right ventricle.

The first procedure was performed by Robert Canby, M.D., and Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., clinical cardiac electrophysiologists at TCAI, on Jan. 7. Dr. Canby also participated in the trial that led to FDA approval.

"When treating patients, safety and efficacy are paramount, and this novel technology allows us to achieve both with greater precision," said Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI. "This milestone is a testament to the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute's continued pursuit of innovation that will improve outcomes and access to life-saving care."

A lead senses the heartbeat and transmits signals to the implanted device, which then delivers therapy to correct or interrupt abnormally fast rhythms-called arrhythmias-that can result in sudden cardiac arrest. Existing defibrillation leads are larger in diameter, increasing the potential for future complications.

According to the Journal of the American Heart Association, an estimated 12.1 million people in the U.S. are expected to have atrial fibrillation-the most common arrhythmia-by 2030.

TCAI is a state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center that includes six labs equipped with advanced technology where a group of esteemed cardiac electrophysiologists-led by Dr. Natale, a world-renowned expert in the field-perform a high volume of the most complex electrophysiology procedures.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/texas-cardiac-arrhythmia-institute-at-st-davids-medical-center-first-in-us-to-implant-fda-approved-novel-defibrillation-lead-302675491.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
