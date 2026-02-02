Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.02.2026 10:18 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cochin Shipyard Limited Invites Global Expressions of Interest for Empanelment of Territorial Representatives

KOCHI, India, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a premier Government of India enterprise, has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from internationally reputed companies, firms, or agencies for empanelment as Territorial Representatives for ship repair and refit projects across key global markets.

Cochin Shipyard Limited Invites Global Expressions of Interest for Empanelment of Territorial Representatives

This initiative is part of CSL's strategic efforts to strengthen its global outreach and deliver world-class ship repair, refit, and conversion services to international customers. The empanelled Territorial Representatives will support CSL by leveraging local market intelligence, promoting its ship repair capabilities, and facilitating business development within their respective regions.

In the initial phase, CSL intends to appoint Territorial Representatives for the following key global clusters (1) Norway, Sweden, and Finland, (2) United Kingdom, Germany, and Denmark, (3) Greece and Cyprus, (4) GCC countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE), (5) Singapore and Malaysia, (6) Hong Kong and Vietnam and (7) South Korea and Japan. Successful applicants will be granted exclusive rights to promote CSL's ship repair services within their assigned territories, subject to satisfactory performance and adherence to the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Commenting on the initiative, a CSL spokesperson said that this empanelment initiative aligns with their long-term vision to enhance Cochin Shipyard's global footprint and provide customers worldwide with seamless access to CSL's ship repair and refit expertise

Interested parties are required to submit their EoI on or before 1500 Hrs IST on 05 February 2026.

Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, scope of work, and submission guidelines is available on the Cochin Shipyard Limited website (Tender ID: CSL/SRP/324/2026) and the Government of India Central Public Procurement Portal (Tender ID: 2026_CSL_824799_1).

About Cochin Shipyard Limited:

Cochin Shipyard Limited is India's largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility, offering comprehensive ship repair, refit, and conversion services to domestic and international clients.

Media Contact:
Naveen Raveendran
Manager (SRC & BD Commercial)
Cochin Shipyard Limited
naveen.r@cochinshipyard.in
+91 8138917184

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874522/Cochin_Shipyard_Limited.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cochin-shipyard-limited-invites-global-expressions-of-interest-for-empanelment-of-territorial-representatives-302676092.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.