Montag, 02.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 10:22 Uhr
For Goodness Shakes: Female Runners Light Up the Night in London Park in a Stand Against Unsafe Winter Running

LONDON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the pouring rain, this weekend girls rallied together to reclaim the night, lighting up a London park in a glowing community run after new research revealed that 62% of women feel uncomfortable running outdoors during the darker months.

Light_the_Night_SJ_032

The 5km "Light Up the Night" run took place at Clapham Common on Friday (30 January), bringing together runners to spotlight the safety fears and poor lighting that continue to stop women from running after dark.

Hosted by protein drinks brand For Goodness Shakes, the event aimed to shine a light on the very real barriers women face during winter evenings, from dimly lit routes to concerns about personal safety, which can derail confidence, consistency and New Year fitness goals.

For Goodness Shakes, who surveyed 1,000 female runners across the UK, found that more than half (53%) have skipped a run entirely because daylight had run out. Four in five women (80%) said they avoid running outside in the dark during colder months, with fear over personal safety cited as the biggest barrier (72%), followed by poorly lit running routes (52%) and feeling on high alert (47%).

Light_the_Night_SJ_024

The findings also revealed how safety concerns change behaviour, with more than a quarter of women (28%) admitting they run holding their keys in their hands as a precaution.

To challenge these barriers head-on, a group of women came together to quite literally light up the night. Runners were kitted out in headlight beanies, glowing handheld light tubes and illuminated jackets, creating a bright, moving trail through the park that was impossible to miss.

Running together in a visible, supportive group helped create a space where women could feel confident and safe after dark, turning the park into a symbol of solidarity, strength and shared momentum.

Philippa Milburn, Brand Manager at For Goodness Shakes, said: "Poor lighting in public spaces stops too many women from running over winter. Light Up the Night was about showing how visibility and community can change that, making parks feel safer, brighter and more welcoming. This event was fuelled by our new collagen protein shake Glow, a fitting name for a run focused on illumination and inspiring confidence."

Despite the challenges, running remains a priority for many women at the start of the year, with six in 10 women aged 18-24 (59%) setting running-related New Year's resolutions for 2026. However, more than half (57%) say safety concerns have caused them to abandon their goals altogether.

Light_the_Night_SJ_003

Encouragingly, 81% of women say access to organised running groups would make them feel more confident sticking to their running routines during winter. This is why For Goodness Shakes partnered with These Girls Run, a London-based running community, for the Glow event, to demonstrate the power of collective movement and visibility.

Molly Slater-Davison, leader of These Girls Run, said: "For so many women, the issue isn't motivation, it's safety. Seeing this many women come together to light up the park showed just how strong the demand is for spaces where women feel confident reclaiming the outdoors after dark."

The Light Up the Night run coincides with the launch of For Goodness Shakes' new Glow protein drink - a collagen protein shake designed to support active lifestyles. Glow contains 2,500mg of collagen and 27g of high-quality protein, and is available in White Chocolate and Iced Coffee flavours.

Glow is available in Tesco and Sainsbury's stores (RRP £2.50) and online in multipacks of 12 for £30.

Contact:

Joe Kennett
joekennett@welcometofrank.com
07484793680

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98772291-8b20-443c-8f1d-0ed71186a73e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66b8f2aa-a73d-4af7-b172-2b9f7f56bb7a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90524bc5-08b4-4326-82f3-5cc1ee702a0a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b040f200-a1c9-482c-9e7f-be1d0a96be0c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47e41ebb-d662-48d1-846f-a3631c8de5e4
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/015eb0b9-ad63-452a-8363-c7180f069849
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cd3bf29-e01e-4d32-b02e-0ee114dcf967
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9a52f66-7d52-4a01-b99c-ac0387208bac


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
