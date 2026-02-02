Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation and India's Carbon Resources Private Limited have agreed to collaborate on new solar and hydropower projects in Bhutan with capacities between 100 MW and 250 MW.Bhutan's leading renewables company Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kolkata-based Carbon Resources Private Limited (CPRL) to jointly pursue renewable energy projects. Under the terms of the partnership, DGPC and CPRL will collaborate on developing new solar and hydropower projects in Bhutan with capacities ranging between 100 MW and 250 MW. DGPC ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...