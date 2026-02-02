India's renewable energy industry is urging the government to use Union Budget 2026 to unlock stalled projects, lower financing costs, and accelerate domestic manufacturing across solar, storage, and grid infrastructure.From pv magazine India The upcoming budget must prioritize in-house technology and equipment development, provide clarity on delayed power purchase agreements (PPAs) and power sale agreements (PSAs), increase budgetary allocation and policy support for Green Energy Corridors, introduce production-linked incentives for battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing, establish ...

