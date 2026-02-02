ZENWORK INC: IRS Filing Deadline Is Today: Businesses Must File 2025 Information Returns by February 2

Tax1099 helps businesses and tax professionals eFile last-day 1099s, W-2s, and 94x forms securely to avoid IRS penalties.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Today is the final day for businesses to file 2025 IRS information returns. With the filing window closing today, businesses and tax professionals who have not yet submitted the required 1099s , W-2s , and 94x forms will need to act quickly to ensure timely acceptance by the IRS and avoid IRS penalties.

The risks are high; avoid costly mistakes by eFiling today with Zenwork Tax1099 , an IRS-authorized eFile provider trusted by 1M+ businesses .

Deadline Clarification As Per IRS Rules

This is to remind filers that the original filing deadline, January 31, 2026, falls on a weekend. As per IRS rules, if a deadline falls on a weekend or a federal holiday, the IRS automatically extends the filing deadline to the next working day. Based on the rule, for the 2025 tax year returns, the filing deadline is today, February 2, 2026. Filings submitted after today will result in penalties.

Forms Due Today

The February 2, 2026, deadline applies to the following forms with the IRS or SSA:

Form 1099-NEC

Form W-2

Form 940

Form 941 (for Q4)

Form 944

Form 945

The February?2,?2026, deadline also applies to the following forms for recipient copy delivery:

Form 1099-NEC

Form W-2

Form 1099-MISC

Form 1099-INT

Form 1099-DIV

Form 1099-R

Form 1099-K

Form 1099-B

Form 1099-S

Form 1099-G

Form 1095-B

Form 1095-C

What Happens When You Miss Today's Filing Deadline?

Businesses that fail to file by February 2, 2026, may face late-filing penalties, starting at $60 per form, that increase with continued delays as well as IRS notices and correction requirements. These notices usually require a response within a specific timeframe, typically 30 days, and may take time away from regular day-to-day business operations.

To help avoid these issues, businesses are encouraged to submit their information returns earlier in the day to allow time for acknowledgments and potential corrections.

How Tax1099 Supports Last-Day Filers

As the deadline closes in, Tax1099 is here to help businesses and tax professionals:

Submit IRS information returns securely, even on deadline day.

Catch data issues with real-time TIN validation.

Receive IRS acknowledgments quickly for peace of mind.

Manage bulk filings and recipient data efficiently.

Keep audit-ready filing records for up to four years.

With just one day left , don't risk last-minute issues. Serving businesses, aggregative filers, service providers, and tax professionals of every size, Tax1099 offers a complete user-centric solution that fulfills all filing needs.

In addition to filing tax forms, businesses can also file their taxes with Tax1099's EFTPS service . Navigating through multiple platforms and struggling with manual processes have become a thing of the past. With cloud-based platforms like Tax1099, users can track real-time status, schedule filings, and manage clients' and teams' workflow through a single platform.

Even if there's a rejection, Tax1099 allows forms to be corrected and retransmitted at no additional charge, ensuring compliance without added complications. With advanced features like these, Tax1099 helps tax professionals and businesses manage their operations with precision and utmost efficiency.

About Zenwork Tax1099

Tax1099, an IRS-authorized e-filing service, simplifies tax compliance for over 1M businesses and 70,000 CPA firms nationwide. Supporting 40+ federal and state-compliant forms, including Form 941, Tax1099 offers robust features like bulk filing, TIN matching, API integration, and 24/7 support. Backed by over 10 years of experience in tax processing and customer service, the platform offers a suite of capabilities to suit diverse needs. Learn more at www.tax1099.com

About Zenwork Inc.

Zenwork Inc., the parent company of Tax1099, is a leader in digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting. The company leverages automation to revolutionize business tax compliance, providing a modern SaaS and API platform that adapts to evolving regulatory reporting requirements, risk mitigation, and compliance needs.

Learn more about Zenwork and its products at www.zenwork.com , www.tax1099.com, and www.compliancely.com

