LINSOUL INC: Kiwi Ears Cadenza II Debuts with Upgraded KARS 2.0 and New Dynamic Driver

The Cadenza II represents Kiwi Ears' most refined vision of a single dynamic driver budget IEM. Built on years of acoustic research, it delivers flagship-level tuning principles at an accessible price point.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Developed as the next evolution of the Cadenza series, the Cadenza II consolidates Kiwi Ears' accumulated expertise in single dynamic driver design. At its core is the upgraded Kiwi Acoustic Resonance System 2.0 (KARS 2.0), now more efficiently integrated into the acoustic structure for greater precision and control. The result is a tightly focused 8dB sub-bass response that cleanly rolls off at 200Hz, producing a powerful yet disciplined low-end reminiscent of a true subwoofer. Complementing this is a carefully shaped 300-400Hz lift in the low-midrange, aligning with modern tuning preferences while preserving a natural, warm, and uncolored midrange presentation.

Kiwi Acoustic Resonance System (KARS)

KARS is not a gimmick, but a physical low-pass crossover system that regulates airflow to the dynamic driver and controls low-frequency output. This patented design incorporates a precisely engineered labyrinth tubing structure within the shell, with tube length, diameter, and angles determined through scientific modeling and computational calculations to define an exact crossover point for each driver. By shaping bass response at the acoustic level, KARS enables a tightly controlled sub-bass shelf that was previously difficult to achieve in single dynamic driver IEMs, delivering bass with greater precision, consistency, and natural texture compared to conventional crossover approaches in similar driver formats.

New Titanium-Coated Diaphragm Driver

To maximize technical performance and sound quality, a newly developed dynamic driver has been introduced. It features a titanium-coated polyethylene terephthalate diaphragm that combines the rigidity of titanium with the natural compliance of polyethylene terephthalate. Paired with a newly designed high-strength magnetic array, this dynamic driver delivers the highest level of resolution and technical performance achieved by a Kiwi Ears dynamic driver to date.

Unparalleled Tonal Superiority

The tuning objective of the Cadenza II is to achieve an optimal balance of tonality and technical performance that remains accessible to a wide range of listeners. The development process involves a complete rework of KARS 2.0 to match the new dynamic driver, with micrometer-level adjustments used to precisely shape the sub-bass response. The midrange is carefully contoured with a subtle lift to enhance vocal warmth and fullness while maintaining overall neutrality. In the upper frequencies, the acoustic structure of the driver is redesigned to achieve a controlled peak at 3 kHz, followed by a smooth and well-extended treble decay. Together, these refinements represent a level of tonal precision and technical coherence that has been rarely achieved in single dynamic driver IEM designs.

Premium Construction

To reflect its refined sound performance, the Cadenza II is designed with equal attention to form and tactility. The shell uses an upgraded polycarbonate composite that offers greater structural strength than conventional resin or plastic, while maintaining a smooth, velvet-like surface feel. The faceplate is CNC-machined from aerospace-grade aluminum and laser-engraved to achieve a subtle, yet distinct honeycomb design.

Detachable Cable System

The Cadenza II is equipped with a standard 0.78 mm 2-pin detachable cable system. The included cable uses single-crystal oxygen-free copper conductors to ensure clean and stable signal transmission. This detachable design allows for easy cable replacement or customization, while also helping to extend the long-term usability of the earphones.

Product Technical Information

Driver Diameter: 10 mm

Diaphragm Material: PET with Titanium Coating

Rated Impedance: 18 O

Rated Power: 5 mW

Maximum Power: 10 mW

Sensitivity: 106 dB (at 1 kHz / 1 mW)

Frequency Response Range: 10-29 kHz

Total Harmonic Distortion (THD): < 1% (at 1 kHz)

Channel Difference: < 1.5 dB (at 1 kHz)

Earphone Connector: 0.78 mm 2-pin Detachable

Cable Material: Single-Crystal Copper

About Kiwi Ears

Kiwi Ears is a leading audio brand dedicated to crafting innovative, high-quality audio solutions for audiophiles, music enthusiasts, and professionals. From IEMs to headphones, Kiwi Ears combines cutting-edge technology with a passion for sound to create products that inspire and delight.

The Kiwi Ears Cadenza II is now available for purchase on the official Kiwi Ears website and through authorized retailers worldwide.

For more information about the Kiwi Ears Cadenza II, please visit:

Kiwi Ears Website

Linsoul Website

Contact Information

Evelyn Zhou

Marketing Specialist

marketing@kiwiears.com

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kiwi-ears-cadenza-ii-debuts-with-upgraded-kars-2.0-and-new-dynami-1132249