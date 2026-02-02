Bulgaria installed over 1 GW of solar for the third consecutive year in 2025 and is forecast to add over 2 GW this year thanks to a large pipeline of utility-scale projects.Bulgaria added 1,416 MW of solar last year, according to official data published on the ENTSO-E Transparency Platform. The result marks the third consecutive year Bulgaria has deployed over 1 GW of solar and takes the country's cumulative capacity to 5,984 MW. Desislava Mateva, project manager at the Sofia-based Association for Production, Storage and Trading of Electricity (APSTE) told pv magazine that Bulgaria's solar market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...