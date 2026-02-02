Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
PR Newswire
02.02.2026 12:06 Uhr
Moonpig Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

2 February 2026

Moonpig Group plc

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Moonpig Group plc notifies the market that as at 31 January 2026, Moonpig Group plc's ordinary issued share capital consi sts o f 313,707,190 ordinary shares of 10 pence.

Moonpig Group plc does not hold any shares in Treasury, but holds 2,068,265 ordinary shares in the Moonpig Group plc Employee Benefit Trust (EBT). The trustee has agreed not to vote the ordinary shares held by it. As such 2,068,265 ordinary shares are treated as not carrying voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Moonpig Group plc is 311,638,925.

Enquiries

Moonpig Group

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

investors@moonpig.com

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


© 2026 PR Newswire
