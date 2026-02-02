Redefining hydrophilic coatings solutions by uniting advanced chemistry, device engineering and customer-first partnerships

Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design and manufacturing (CDMO) partner to the medical device and biopharma industry, today announced the launch of LUBRITEQ, a new high-performance hydrophilic coating solution, along with a comprehensive suite of associated development and manufacturing services. LUBRITEQ is now available globally across Freudenberg Medical's vertically integrated operations.

Freudenberg Medical Unveils LUBRITEQ: A New Era in Hydrophilic Coatings

With the launch of LUBRITEQ, Freudenberg Medical becomes the only hydrophilic coating provider to unite advanced surface chemistry with deep, in-house medical device design and manufacturing capabilities-bringing together complementary technologies to enhance manufacturability and deliver greater productivity and reliability across the entire product development lifecycle.

"Hydrophilic coatings and device design must work in perfect harmony to deliver optimal performance, yet the industry has traditionally approached them as separate disciplines," said Michael McGee, CEO of Freudenberg Medical. "As a uniquely integrated technical partner, we enable customers to move faster, with less risk and greater confidence, by combining product design, advanced materials, precision coatings, and application expertise for seamless development, scale-up, and launch."

Built on a Deep Expertise in Surface Chemistry

Freudenberg Medical brings more than 25 years of experience in coating science, supported by a proven legacy of innovation, including expertise integrated through Hemoteq, that has enabled customers to achieve multiple industry firsts in complex drug-device and surface modification solutions.

"With more than 40 coating scientists, chemical engineers and technicians working alongside 250 medical device catheter engineers globally, we have unparalleled expertise in developing complex chemistry and drug-device solutions for our customers," said McGee. "We already support over one million medical devices each year for functional surface coatings, making the introduction of LUBRITEQ, our hydrophilic coating solution, a natural evolution and logical next step aligned with our customers' needs."

Shaped by Customer Needs

Freudenberg Medical's decision to enter the hydrophilic coatings market was guided by extensive engagement with customers and industry stakeholders to understand where existing solutions and partnerships can be improved, and where unmet needs continue to exist. Through these exchanges, it became clear that while coating technologies have advanced, customer needs are not being fully served-particularly when it comes to the flexibility of support services and complexities of royalties, licenses and fees.

"We heard consistent feedback that directly shaped our strategy," said Freudenberg Medical's Chief Commercial Officer, Keith Kiernan. "Customers aren't just looking for a better coating-they're looking for a better partner to de-risk their product launches. We deliberately set out to deliver a solution-and a partnership model-that reflects exactly what customers told us they need. No royalties, no rigidity-just coating performance, partnership and progress."

Introducing LUBRITEQ Hydrophilic Coating Services

LUBRITEQ is an advanced, UV-curable, single-step hydrophilic coating engineered for versatility and performance across a wide range of medical device applications and polymer metal substrates. The coating delivers high lubricity with exceptional durability, consistent uniformity and ultra-low particulates. LUBRITEQ is customizable to optimize performance for specific device requirements and is compatible with virtually all approved materials used in medical device designs.

Recognizing that coating performance alone is not enough, Freudenberg Medical is launching LUBRITEQ alongside a comprehensive services model that supports customers across the full product lifecycle-from early feasibility through commercial production. Services include a rapid two-week first feasibility turnaround, tailored coating customization programs, and flexible volume-manufacturing options, including process transfer to the customer or contract coating support across Freudenberg Medical's global site network. This integrated approach eliminates hand-offs across multiple suppliers, reducing risk and accelerating product development timelines.

Customer-First and Transparent, Commercial Model

In contrast to traditional industry practices, Freudenberg Medical is introducing a straightforward and transparent commercial model for LUBRITEQ, designed to eliminate hidden costs and reduce program launch risk. Customers can access a high-performance hydrophilic coating solution with no royalties, no fixed or annual fees, and no regulatory file access fees.

Together, these elements remove commercial barriers and enable long-term, trust-based partnerships.

"With LUBRITEQ, Freudenberg Medical is raising the bar for what a hydrophilic coating partner can and should be," said CEO Michael McGee. "The early responses we're seeing from customers confirm that we're meeting a real need. Great technology, great service and a commercial model built on trust-that's the standard we are setting."

Freudenberg Medical is launching LUBRITEQ at MD&M West.

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is a trusted strategic CDMO partner to medical device and pharmaceutical companies, committed to delivering high-quality solutions from ideation to market launch and volume production. With over 2,900 associates across 12 global manufacturing sites in key MedTech hubs and proven expertise in materials and technologies, Freudenberg Medical offers an extensive range of vertically integrated capabilities: from minimally invasive solutions including complex catheters, hypotubes, steerable shafts, handles as well as drug and hydrophilic coatings to precision molding, two-shot and micro molding, advanced extrusions, and solutions for smart medical devices. www.freudenbergmedical.com

