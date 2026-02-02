Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
02.02.2026 12:14 Uhr
3Shape TRIOS 6 intraoral scanner wins the European Product Design Award (EPDA) 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Shape today announced that the TRIOS 6intraoral scanner has been honored with the European Product Design Award (EPDA) 2025 in the category Industrial/Healthcare: Medical Products.

The EPDA Award Statement:
"TRIOS 6 combines cutting-edge functionality with meticulous Danish design. Its sleek, pen-grip form reflects the precision of its advanced technology while ensuring effortless ergonomics. The new blue metallic finish introduces a fresh and modern aesthetic, and a level of design rarely seen in dental equipment. Complementing this is its aluminum POD, a beautifully crafted holder to securely store the scanner."

"We are pleased to see the TRIOS 6 intraoral scanner recognized with the European Product Design Award," said Jacob Vishof Paulsen, CEO, 3Shape. "It confirms the hard work and innovation behind our products, as well as our focus on combining engineering expertise and design to deliver superior dental care for patients. TRIOS 6 is a revolutionary solution that not only redefines the advantages of intraoral scanning but is an esthetically striking addition to dental practices."

About the TRIOS 6 Intraoral Scanner

Launched in March 2025, TRIOS 6 introduces hyperspectral technology-an innovation that captures data from white, fluorescent, and near-infrared light sources simultaneously. Compared to previous 3Shape scanners, TRIOS 6 delivers up to 110% higher scan resolution, offering 3Shape's best-ever scan quality.

Enabling diagnostic aid with Dx Plus* software

3Shape's AI assistive Dx Plus software uses TRIOS 6 intraoral scan data to help dentists objectively detect key oral health conditions. Findings are presented as 3D visualizations that can be shared chairside and sent to 3Shape's DentalHealth mobile app for patients, to help them better understand their oral health and treatment options.

*Check with your 3Shape representative for the availability of Dx Plus.

The EPDA award adds to a long list of honors for the 3Shape TRIOS family. Over the past decade, 3Shape's TRIOS intraoral scanners have earned global acclaim, including four Red Dot design awards and the Cellerant 'Best of Class' Technology Award for 12 consecutive years.

About the European Product Design Award (EPDA)

The EPDA celebrates innovation, usability, sustainability, and market potential across categories such as technology, consumer goods, furniture, transportation, and medical/scientific design. Notable brands previously recognized include Philips, Mazda, BMW (via Nuna × BMW collaboration), BYD, Natuzzi S.p.A., Elica S.p.A., and BLOND.

Contact:
Lina Danstrup
Director and Head of Corporate Communications
lina.danstrup@3shape.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/3shape/r/3shape-trios-6-intraoral-scanner-wins-the-european-product-design-award--epda--2025,c4301194

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22994/4301194/3911191.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/3shape/i/trios-6-european-award,c3506942

TRIOS 6-European award

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3shape-trios-6-intraoral-scanner-wins-the-european-product-design-award-epda-2025-302676201.html

