Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of GOLDEN FI (GLINK). Trading for the GLINK/USDT pair was open at 09:00 UTC on January 31, 2026.

GLINK Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/282320_a875fe0084f9ab24_001full.jpg

Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/glink_usdt

About GOLDEN FI (GLINK)

Golden FI is a decentralized finance protocol designed to bridge Real World Assets and on chain liquidity through a settlement centric architecture.

In today's DeFi landscape, many real world assets generate stable long term value but struggle to integrate effectively on chain. The mismatch between real world settlement cycles and crypto market liquidity expectations has limited how RWAs are represented priced and circulated in decentralized systems.

Golden FI approaches this problem from a structural perspective rather than a yield driven one.

Instead of pre defining fixed returns or rigid redemption models the protocol decomposes asset value into two core dimensions that markets can naturally price over time. Settlement progress and liquidity availability.

Within the Golden FI ecosystem participants do not simply hold tokens. They hold settlement participation rights and priority expressions tied to the circulation and realization of underlying assets. While protocol rules define how value is released the final value expression emerges organically through market behavior.

This design allows Golden FI to integrate real world asset settlement logic with decentralized liquidity without forcing artificial yield structures.

Tokenomics

Token Name: GLINK

Token Type: Utility and Governance

Total Supply: 2,000,000,000 GLINK

Blockchain: BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20)

Explorer: https://bscscan.com

Token Utility

Settlement Participation and Governance

GLINK functions as the core settlement token of the Golden FI protocol. Holding GLINK represents participation rights in the protocol's settlement process and governance decisions.

Expected Settlement Value Framework

Rather than relying on fixed collateral ratios or direct asset mapping GLINK derives its value from Expected Settlement Value. This reflects protocol state asset settlement progress and market liquidity expectations.

Protocol Service Fees

All settlement activities executed through the protocol incur service fees. These fees support protocol maintenance liquidity adjustments and long term system stability.

Governance Rights

GLINK holders participate in governance including protocol parameter tuning asset onboarding criteria and settlement logic decisions.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Ecosystem & Historical Liquidity Support 40% Ecosystem Development & Protocol Reserve 25% Community Governance & Incentives 20% Team & Advisors 15%

Roadmap

Phase 1: Protocol Genesis

Protocol Deployment: Launch of core smart contracts and infrastructure.

Base Liquidity Establishment: Initial liquidity bootstrapping and market-making.

Settlement Logic Go-Live: Activation of the primary settlement-centric engine.

Phase 2: Asset Expansion

Diversified RWA Integration: Introducing a broader range of real-world asset structures.

Enhanced Data Transparency: Implementation of advanced tracking and reporting for underlying asset performance.

Phase 3: Market-driven Coordination

Decentralized Price Discovery: Allowing settlement cadence and price performance to be increasingly governed by market behavior.

Liquidity Optimization: Refining the relationship between market demand and asset flow.

Phase 4: Protocol Maturity

Hyper-Automation: The protocol transitions into a fully autonomous operating state.

Learn More About GOLDEN FI (GLINK)

Website: https://golden-fi.com/

Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/apmcoin

Telegram: https://t.me/apmcoin_official

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

For media requests, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282320

Source: LBank