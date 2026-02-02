Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of DeCoin Flow (DCF). Trading for the DCF/USDT pair will open at 08:00 UTC on February 4, 2026.

About DeCoin Flow (DCF)

DeCoin Flow is an AI powered decentralized payment gateway designed to enable intelligent secure and efficient flow of digital value across multiple blockchains.

As stablecoins and on chain payments expand globally existing payment infrastructures continue to face fragmentation across chains networks and settlement layers. DeCoin Flow addresses this challenge by building a unified Web3 payment infrastructure that bridges stablecoins cryptocurrencies and fiat settlement logic.

At its core DeCoin Flow integrates AI driven routing decentralized settlement and zero trust security architecture. Rather than treating payments as isolated transactions the protocol optimizes transaction paths in real time selecting the most efficient routes to reduce gas costs settlement delays and operational friction.

By acting as a bridge between fiat systems and stablecoin networks DeCoin Flow enables seamless participation for businesses users and liquidity agents while maintaining decentralized verification and security standards.

Tokenomics

Token Name: DCF

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 2,000,000,000 DCF

Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

Network Utility and Incentives

DCF is used to incentivize ecosystem participants including liquidity agents routing participants and payment facilitators within the DeCoin Flow network.

Liquidity and Payment Infrastructure Support

The token supports liquidity provisioning and settlement coordination across decentralized payment flows enabling efficient conversion between stablecoins cryptocurrencies and fiat gateways.

Ecosystem Expansion

DCF is utilized to support protocol growth strategic integrations and cross chain payment expansion as the network scales across multiple blockchains.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Community Farm Rewards 90% CEX Listing Reserve 10%

Roadmap

Phase 1 - Foundation (Q4 2025 | Completed)

Corporate formation and good standing establishment

Regulatory registration as a Money Services Business (MSB)

Alpha deployment of the AI smart routing engine

This phase focused on building the legal technical and compliance foundation required for regulated payment infrastructure.

Phase 2 - Product Deployment (Q1-Q2 2026)

Launch of prepaid and community card products under regulatory frameworks

Market entry across authorized jurisdictions

Release of the DCF Pay mobile application and merchant API onboarding

Activation of the wNSG P2P channel and initiation of the wNSG lending protocol

This phase emphasizes compliant product rollout and early merchant and user adoption.

Phase 3 - Expansion & Acceleration (Q2-Q4 2026)

Deployment of the DCF payment gateway demo and pilot merchant integrations

Token listings on centralized exchanges

Bank partnership negotiations to enhance fiat settlement capabilities

Expansion of virtual card and debit card services

This stage focuses on scaling payment usage expanding liquidity channels and strengthening institutional integrations.

Phase 4 - Maturity & Institutionalization (2027 and Beyond)

Live payment gateway operation at scale with broad merchant adoption

Cross chain expansion B2B APIs and institutional treasury products

Progressive decentralization of governance and compliance as a service offerings

This phase targets long term protocol stability institutional reliability and ecosystem maturity.

