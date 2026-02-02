Iron Dome Acquisition I Corp. Files Registration Statement for a $200 Million Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Iron Dome Acquisition I Corp. ("IDAC"), a blank check company targeting exceptional Israeli technology companies, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with a proposed initial public offering of its units (the "units"). Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of a warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share. The company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10.00 per unit.

IDAC is led by Chief Executive Officer and Director Tom Y. Livne, founder of Verbit with over 15 years of operating and investment experience building AI-native companies from inception to scale, Chief Financial Officer and Director Matthew J. Norden, a former public company chief financial officer and chief legal officer with nearly 20 years of finance, legal, and executive leadership experience. IDAC is further supported by director nominees who bring complementary experience across technology, cybersecurity, capital markets, and strategic advisory roles. Their backgrounds span senior operating leadership, public-company governance, transactional experience, and capital markets activities, which we believe position the Board to provide informed oversight as we evaluate and pursue our initial business combination. Eyal Waldman is an expert in high-technology entrepreneurship and the semiconductor industry, particularly in designing, building, and scaling cutting-edge tech companies focused on high-performance networking and computing hardware. David DeWalt has served in senior leadership roles at global technology and cybersecurity companies, with experience overseeing large, complex organizations and navigating public-company environments. Paul Hodermarsky has experience in equity syndication, investor distribution, and capital markets execution, which we believe will provide valuable perspective in evaluating transaction structures, investor considerations, and capital markets dynamics in connection with our initial business combination.

IDAC plans to target exceptional technology companies at the intersection of cybersecurity, defense technology, artificial intelligence, and data, and to help them scale as durable, independent public companies and believes these three domains form the backbone of the next decade of enterprise value creation, driving secure digital transformation, operational resilience, and step-function productivity gains across industries. IDAC intends to primarily concentrate its efforts on Israeli technology companies as Israel is home to a uniquely deep and world-class innovation ecosystem, underpinned by elite technical talent, globally recognized cybersecurity leadership, prolific AI and data science research, and a proven track record of commercializing cutting-edge technologies.

IDAC intends to apply to have the units listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

D. Boral Capital and ARC Group Securities are acting as joint bookrunners and the representatives of the underwriters of this offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, from D. Boral Capital LLC, Attention: 590 Madison Avenue 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com or telephone at +1 (212) 970-5150, or from ARC Group Securities LLC, 398 S Mill Ave, Suite 201B, Tempe, AZ 85281, or by email at operations@arc-securities.com.

There can be no assurance the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-1 will result in any transaction or other action by IDAC. IDAC does not intend to comment on or provide updates regarding these matters unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required based on the then-current facts and circumstances.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any sales of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the proposed initial public offering of IDAC, including the terms thereof. There can be no assurance that the proposed offering will be completed as anticipated or at all, and there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein, including risks relating to unanticipated developments that prevent, delay or negatively impact the proposed offering and other risks and uncertainties disclosed by IDAC from time to time in its filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. IDAC expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact

Matthew J. Norden

Chief Financial Officer

matt@irondome1.com

SOURCE: Iron Dome Acquisition I Corp.

