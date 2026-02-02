Phoenix Motor Inc.: Phoenix Motor's EdisonFuture Subsidiary Expands into Advanced Robotics with U.S. - Manufactured Robotic Dog Platform and RFaaS Business Model

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / EdisonFuture Motor Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC:PEVM), today announced the launch of a U.S.-manufactured robotic dog platform designed for commercial deployment and delivered through a scalable Robot Fleet as a Service (RFaaS) model. The initiative represents a strategic expansion of Phoenix Motor's technology portfolio into advanced robotics, autonomy, and recurring-revenue fleet services.

Strategic Rationale

EdisonFuture's robotic dog platform leverages Phoenix Motor's existing strengths in U.S.-based manufacturing, fleet operations, and lifecycle management. Management believes the convergence of AI-driven autonomy, rising labor costs, and increasing demand for automation across logistics, security, inspection, and industrial services creates a compelling opportunity for capital-efficient growth beyond traditional vehicle manufacturing.

Platform Overview

The EdisonFuture robotic dog platform is engineered as a modular, multi-use system, supporting a broad range of commercial applications. The platform will be offered in three configurations:

Compact Model: Payload capacity up to 10 kg, optimized for agility and confined environments

Mid-Size Model: Payload capacity up to 75 kg, designed for general commercial and industrial use

Large Model: Payload capacity up to 100 kg, equipped with LiDAR-enabled autonomous navigation for complex operating environments

The modular architecture allows rapid configuration changes, software upgrades, and integration of third-party sensors or payloads, supporting long-term platform extensibility.

U.S. Manufacturing and Cost Structure

All robotic dog systems will be assembled and integrated at EdisonFuture's Anaheim, California facility. U.S. manufacturing is expected to:

Reduce supply-chain complexity and lead times

Improve serviceability and fleet uptime

Lower long-term total cost of ownership for customers

Support compliance with enterprise and government procurement requirements

RFaaS: Recurring Revenue Model

EdisonFuture plans to commercialize the platform primarily through a Robot Fleet as a Service (RFaaS) model, offering customers subscription-based or usage-based access to robotic fleets. Under this model, EdisonFuture will manage deployment, maintenance, software updates, and fleet optimization, creating opportunities for predictable, recurring revenue streams over the lifecycle of deployed assets.

Initial Pilot Deployment

The company expects to deploy approximately 200 robotic units in Irvine, California, as part of an initial pilot program with JustGo Delivery. Results from this pilot will inform broader commercial rollout strategies and potential expansion into additional enterprise and industrial applications.

Leadership Commentary

"This initiative reflects our disciplined approach to expanding Phoenix Motor beyond traditional vehicle manufacturing and into technology-enabled fleet services," said Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of Phoenix Motor Inc. "By combining U.S. manufacturing, modular robotics, and a fleet-based revenue model, we are positioning EdisonFuture to pursue scalable growth opportunities aligned with long-term automation trends."About Phoenix Motor Inc.

About EdisonFuture Motor Inc.

EdisonFuture Motor Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC:PEVM). Based in Anaheim, California, EdisonFuture focuses on robotics, autonomous systems, and electric mobility technologies, integrating design, manufacturing, and fleet operations to deliver scalable solutions for commercial and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

