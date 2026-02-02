BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 30 January 2026 were:

703.27p Capital only

719.73p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 13,000 Ordinary shares on 7th November 2025, the Company has 75,033,364 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 28,176,500 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.