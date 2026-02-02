Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center Earns Consumer Choice Award for Massage Therapy in North Vancouver

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center, a leading provider of rehabilitative and wellness care on the North Shore, has been named the 2025 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Massage Therapy category. This marks the tenth consecutive year Avita has received this distinction - an honour that underscores the clinic's consistent dedication to quality care, community well-being, and therapeutic excellence.

For over two decades, Avita Health has played a pivotal role in improving the health and lives of North Shore residents. Located in the heart of North Vancouver, the multidisciplinary clinic is home to more than 40 experienced practitioners across a variety of fields including massage therapy, physiotherapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, and counselling. The center has built a strong reputation for its patient-first approach, welcoming environment, and commitment to providing effective, evidence-based care.

A Full-Service Rehabilitation & Wellness Hub

Since its inception 23 years ago, Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center has grown into one of the most recognized and trusted rehabilitation clinics in the region. By bringing together multiple disciplines under one roof, the clinic creates a streamlined and supportive healthcare experience for its clients - helping them address injury, manage pain, and improve overall wellness with a tailored approach.

"We are incredibly proud of the team we've built over the years," says the leadership team at Avita Health. "This award speaks to the professionalism, empathy, and clinical excellence of every practitioner here. More importantly, it reflects the trust our community continues to place in us."

Avita's services are designed to support a wide range of needs - from recovering after a car accident to ongoing wellness care. The clinic offers direct billing for most extended health plans and sees ICBC patients injured in motor vehicle accidents, further simplifying access to care for individuals navigating complex healthcare journeys.

Massage Therapy Backed by Experience and Compassion

Massage therapy is one of Avita's core service offerings, and their approach emphasizes both therapeutic effectiveness and a compassionate touch. Whether treating chronic pain, sports injuries, stress, or muscular dysfunction, Avita's registered massage therapists (RMTs) tailor each session to suit the needs of the individual. Their collaborative work with other clinicians at the center ensures patients receive comprehensive and integrated care that leads to measurable results.

"Our mission has always been to help our clients live healthier, more comfortable lives," the Avita team explains. "Massage therapy is not just a luxury - it's a vital part of physical and emotional health. We're here to support every step of that journey."

Recognized Excellence, Year After Year

Winning the Consumer Choice Award for ten consecutive years is no small feat - and Avita Health's consistent recognition is backed by real results and real relationships. The award is based on independent research that includes consumer surveys, brand reputation analysis, and local market feedback. Earning this recognition year after year means that clients and the community continue to see Avita as a trusted source for care.

"This award belongs to our entire team - our practitioners, front desk staff, and our loyal clients who've supported us through every stage," says the clinic. "We're honoured and inspired to keep doing what we love."

A Strong Foundation Rooted in Community

At the heart of Avita's philosophy is a love for the North Shore community. The clinic's success is built on personal connection, community engagement, and a desire to help clients realize their best quality of life. Avita is deeply committed to giving back through health education, local initiatives, and partnerships that support the broader wellness of the region.

As the clinic continues to grow and innovate, its leadership remains focused on upholding the high standards that have made Avita a household name in North Vancouver healthcare.

"We believe in whole-person wellness," the team says. "That means creating a space where clients feel seen, heard, and supported. Winning this award again is a reflection of that shared purpose."

To learn more about Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center, explore services, or book an appointment, visit www.avitahealth.ca or view their CCA Page.

About Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center

Founded in 2001, Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center is North Vancouver's most recognized rehabilitation clinic. With a team of 40+ practitioners and 10 support staff, the clinic offers registered massage therapy, physiotherapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, and counselling. Avita provides direct billing, accepts ICBC clients, and has been awarded the Consumer Choice Award for Massage Therapy for 10 consecutive years.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award recognizes business excellence in North America through independent research, consumer surveys, and reputation analysis. Winners are selected based on trust, quality, and customer satisfaction in their local markets. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/avita-health-and-massage-therapy-center-earns-consumer-choice-aw-1132083