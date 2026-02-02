ILIA English Academy Wins Consumer Choice Award for Language Schools in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / ILIA English Academy, a trusted leader in online language education, wins the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Language Schools category for the Vancouver region. This recognition reflects ILIA's outstanding reputation for delivering high-quality instruction in English, French, and Spanish to students across Canada and around the world.

Founded on over 30 years of professional experience, ILIA English Academy provides flexible, comprehensive language programs taught by certified instructors located in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Costa Rica. Whether preparing for official exams like IELTS or CELPIP, or simply improving fluency in a new language, ILIA equips students with the skills and confidence needed to succeed.

Online Language Training Backed by Expertise

ILIA English Academy has become a trusted destination for students seeking academic and career advancement through language mastery. As a CELPIP Official Network Member and an IELTS Information and Registration Centre in Vancouver, the academy offers a full suite of services, including training classes, personalized tutoring, and mock exams.

"Our mission has always been to make language education accessible, engaging, and effective," says the ILIA English Academy team. "We're honoured by this award, which reinforces the trust students place in us to help them achieve their goals."

Global Reach, Local Excellence

ILIA's online model enables it to serve a global audience while remaining deeply connected to the Vancouver community. The academy has supported thousands of students from all walks of life-immigrants preparing for Canadian language benchmarks, professionals expanding their international communication skills, and learners pursuing personal enrichment.

With instructors fluent in multiple languages and trained in evidence-based pedagogy, ILIA tailors every class to individual learning styles and goals.

Courses for Every Need

ILIA offers a wide range of programs, including:

IELTS and CELPIP preparation : Tailored exam-focused training with practice tests and feedback.

ESL (English as a Second Language) : For beginners to advanced speakers.

French and Spanish instruction : Conversational and academic programs taught by native speakers.

Mock exams and assessments: Realistic practice experiences to boost student readiness.

All courses are delivered through user-friendly online platforms, with flexible scheduling options to accommodate busy professionals and international time zones.

Award-Winning Commitment to Student Success

Consumer Choice Award is North America's most trusted mark of business excellence, based on third-party research and brand reputation analysis in each region. For ILIA, this recognition underscores their ongoing efforts to deliver quality education and build lasting relationships with students.

"We are incredibly proud of this award because it's a reflection of the impact we've had on our learners' lives," says the ILIA team. "It inspires us to keep innovating, improving, and ensuring our students succeed."

A Community of Passionate Educators

ILIA's strength lies in its people. From highly trained educators to responsive support staff, the academy is built on a shared commitment to helping students thrive.

"We're more than a school-we're a community," the team notes. "We believe in fostering a supportive environment where learners feel empowered and valued."

To learn more about ILIA English Academy's award-winning programs, or to register for classes and mock exams, visit iliaenglish.ca or explore their Consumer Choice Award profile here.

About ILIA English Academy

ILIA English Academy is an online language school offering IELTS, CELPIP, ESL, French, and Spanish programs to students around the world. With over 30 years of teaching experience, ILIA provides accessible, high-quality education designed to help students meet personal, academic, and professional goals. The school is a CELPIP Official Network Member and an IELTS Information & Registration Centre based in Vancouver.

