Halt Pest Control Honoured with Consumer Choice Award for Pest Control in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Halt Pest Control has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the category of Pest Control for the Southern Alberta region. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to providing trusted, effective, and customer-focused pest control solutions designed specifically for the unique challenges of Alberta's climate and environment.

Locally owned and operated, Halt Pest Control has built its reputation on integrity, dependability, and care for the communities it serves. With over 10 years of combined experience, the team brings expert knowledge of regional pest behaviour and environmentally responsible methods that prioritize both safety and long-term prevention. Whether addressing household infestations or ongoing maintenance programs, Halt Pest Control delivers reliable service that homeowners can count on.

Locally Trusted, Expertly Driven

As Alberta's pest landscape changes with the seasons, Halt Pest Control's team remains dedicated to providing customized solutions that protect homes year-round. From common nuisances like ants and spiders to more persistent issues such as rodents or wasps, the company's approach combines professional expertise with the latest treatment methods to ensure long-lasting results.

The team's customer-first philosophy has earned them strong word-of-mouth recognition and loyalty throughout Southern Alberta. Every service call reflects the company's belief that pest control should be handled with precision, transparency, and respect for the client's home and environment. Their approach is grounded in education and communication, taking time to explain every step of the process so customers understand how and why a solution works.

"At Halt Pest Control, our mission is to make every customer feel confident and comfortable in their own home," says the team at Halt Pest Control. "We understand that pest issues can be stressful, which is why we focus on honest communication, dependable service, and effective results. Earning the Consumer Choice Award is a true honour and a reflection of the trust our community has placed in us."

Dedicated to Quality and Customer Care

Halt Pest Control's success is rooted in its personalized service model and commitment to excellence. Each service begins with a detailed inspection to identify the cause of the problem, followed by a treatment plan that targets pests efficiently while minimizing disruption to the household. By using safe, carefully selected products and proven methods, the team ensures the health and well-being of families, pets, and the surrounding environment.

The company also prioritizes preventative maintenance, helping homeowners protect their properties from future infestations through education, sealing entry points, and regular monitoring. This proactive mindset has helped establish Halt Pest Control as a trusted long-term partner for pest management in the region.

The recognition from Consumer Choice Award affirms Halt Pest Control's growing reputation as a leader in residential pest management across Southern Alberta. Through continuous learning, innovation, and dedication to customer satisfaction, the team continues to set the standard for dependable pest control service in the region.

For more information about services or to request a consultation, visit www.haltpest.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Halt Pest Control

Halt Pest Control is a locally owned pest management company serving Southern Alberta. With over a decade of combined experience, the team specializes in customized residential pest control solutions that emphasize integrity, safety, and long-term prevention. Their mission is to protect homes and families while delivering exceptional service built on trust and care.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com

