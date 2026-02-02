Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") is pleased to provide investors an update on its investments for the period ending January 31, 2026.

Table 1: Olive's Investment Portfolio

Name Ticker Sector Category (Audited) Value (Unaudited) Value (Unaudited) Value Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025(1) Jan 31, 2026(1) Omai Gold Mines Corp.(2) OMG.v Precious Metals Public Equity $456,720 $3,504,200 $4,230,070 Black Sheep Ventures Inc. Private Real Estate Private Equity & Conv. Debenture $1,265,936 $1,276,128 $1,279,526 Arizona Sonoran Copper Co. ASCU Base Metals Public Equity $255,780 $908,200 $1,060,200 Sterling Metals Corp. (inc. Warrants) SAG.c Base Metals Public Equity $85,906 $1,074,043 $968,693 Goldsky Resources Corp. (inc. Warrants) GSKR.v Precious Metals Public Equity $120,450 $296,829 $648,930 Aurion Resources Ltd. AU.v Precious Metals Public Equity $222,075 $542,700 $582,900 Sailfish Royalty Corp. FISH.v Precious Metals Public Equity $166,888 $450,276 $580,085 Bravo Mining Corp. BRVO.v Precious Metals Public Equity $169,100 $601,250 $569,400 Troilus Gold Corp (inc. Warrants) TLG Precious Metals Public Equity $190,800 $482,000 $566,000 Guided Therapeutics Inc. GTHP.OTC Healthcare Public Equity & Conv. Debenture $204,922 $542,955 $503,741 Other Public Equity Liquid Investments and Cash Equivalents (3) $1,417,143 $2,781,765 $2,986,510 Other Public Equity Fundamental Investments Incl. Warrants (4) $1,249,825 $2,624,903 $2,996,128 Other Private Equity, Loans, & Convertible Debenture Investments $613,579 $1,069,967 $1,066,096 Total $6,419,124 $16,155,216(5) $18,038,278(5)

For publicly listed investments traded on recognized exchanges, valuation is based on closing trading prices. For private equity investments, valuation is per the most recent financial statements. For Convertible Debentures, valuation is per the most recent financial statements, adjusted for interest accruals and convertibility value. Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman of Olive Resource Capital is a Director of this issuer. Olive defines Liquid Investments as investments whose position can be liquidated in less than one day's average trading volume for that security. This measure also includes cash and cash equivalents; but does not include adjustments for working capital and liabilities. Olive invites the reader to refer to its most recent financial statements available on its website; www.olive-resource.com for details on the Company's liabilities. Out of the Money Warrants are valued using Black Scholes with 35% volatility, and 3% interest rate. In the Money Warrants are valued at their intrinsic value. The increase in value from December 31, 2024 to January 31, 2026 is primarily as a result of stock price appreciation of the investments.

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO, and Director stated: "Commodities advanced broadly during the month of January with the U.S. dollar weakening. Commodity equities performed in line with their respective reference commodity, and in some cases they outperformed. At Olive, we are well deployed into the first months of the new year, which are historically associated with strong seasonal performance for the entire commodity complex."

Derek Macpherson, the Company's Executive Chairman stated: "Despite a sharp sell-off in precious metals, and commodity focused equities on the last trading day of the month, Olive was still able to post a solid performance in January with the investment portfolio, posting a month-over-month gain, in line with December's performance. We believe this speaks to the quality of the investments in the portfolio we have been able to assemble."

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company repurchased 1,000,000 shares during the month of January 2026. As of the date of this release, the Company holds 2,000,000 common shares in treasury pending cancellation.

As of the date of this release Olive Resource Capital Inc. has 106,444,709 common shares outstanding.

About Olive Resource Capital Inc.:

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

