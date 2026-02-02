Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, today announced a number of operational and technological milestones that will further enhance and accelerate the ability of Tantalus' customers to modernize their distribution grids with a data-centric approach that delivers Unified Intelligence.

The Company recently surpassed the milestone of delivering more than 4 million endpoints to utility customers, all of which are part of its data-focused technology architecture, the Tantalus Grid Modernization Platform ("TGMP"). This achievement also marks a major step forward for the industry, as an increasing number of utilities embrace the importance of truly interoperable data.

These endpoints are designed to maximize the flow of data across the distribution grid, so that the right data is sent from the right device to the right application, no matter where the underlying data originates. This capability forms the basis of Tantalus' vision for Unified Intelligence, and with over 4 million endpoints delivered, it is a vision that is delivering tangible value for hundreds of utilities.

In addition, Tantalus announced that it recently expanded its collaboration with Aclara, a division of Hubbell Incorporated, by supporting factory integration of TRUConnect Edge modules into Aclara's I-210+ residential and kV2c commercial meters. By embedding the Company's modules into Aclara meters as part of the manufacturing process, utilities gain access to a wider range of meter choices when deploying Tantalus' TRUConnect AMI solution.

Factory integration eliminates the need for third-party services and, as a result, lowers costs, reduces lead times and enhances quality assurance. These factory-integrated meters are also approved by Measurement Canada, ensuring compliance with federal mandates to support Canadian utilities.

Finally, Tantalus recently secured its first patent tied to the TRUSense Gateway: the Modular Energy Intelligence Unit. This patent covers methods for intelligently managing distributed energy resources ("DERs") at the edge of the electric grid through advanced communications and local decision making. This patent also protects innovations that allow utilities to monitor grid conditions in real time, coordinate DER behavior, respond rapidly to changing conditions at the grid edge and reduce unnecessary network traffic.

For utilities, these capabilities directly address critical challenges including improved grid reliability, scalable integration of distributed energy resources, reduced operational complexity and cost, future-ready grid modernization, and more actionable operational visibility.

"The delivery of over 4 million intelligent endpoints, activating factory integration with Aclara and securing the Modular Energy Intelligence Unit patent further demonstrates the progress our team is making within the grid modernization segment," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "We remain focused on executing our vision of Unified Intelligence and providing utilities with a platform that delivers the right data to the right application to improve the visibility, command and control of their distribution grids."

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. All our technology is grounded in a data-centric approach that is designed to help utilities find the most cost-effective path to grid modernization with the least risk. Ultimately, we deliver Unified Intelligence to utilities of all kinds, so they can leverage data and insights across their entire grid, no matter what devices, systems or vendors they choose to work with. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/.

Forward Looking Statement:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the performance, capabilities, effectiveness and adoption of the Company's solutions, including as relates to TGMP, the impact of Aclara factory integration and the capabilities related to the Modular Energy Intelligence Unit patent, as well as the realization of the vision of Unified Intelligence and what it can provide to utility customers, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282270

Source: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.