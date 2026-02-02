4C Group AB: 4C Strategies signs five-year extension agreement for Exonaut with Canada's Department of National Defence

4C Group AB (publ) ("4C") announces that it has signed a five-year extension agreement with Canada's Department of National Defence covering licensing, support and implementation services for the Exonaut software. The total contract value amounts to CAD 3 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 20 million.

The agreement covers continued and expanded use of Exonaut to support planning for the Canadian Armed Forces' exercise activities. The contract also includes support as well as associated implementation and further development services to ensure the solution continues to meet operational requirements. The agreement starts as of February 2026.

Through this agreement, 4C Strategies and the Canadian Armed Forces deepen their long-standing collaboration, which has been in place since 2018. "This five-year extension agreement is strategically important for 4C. It confirms the value of Exonaut in the Canadian Armed Forces' for planning, exercise delivery and capability development. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and further developing the solution together", says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Group AB (publ).

