Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
WKN: A3DM8R | ISIN: SE0017936891 | Ticker-Symbol: K0E
Frankfurt
02.02.26 | 09:55
1,120 Euro
-3,03 % -0,035
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 11:15 Uhr
4C Group AB: 4C Strategies signs five-year extension agreement for Exonaut with Canada's Department of National Defence

4C Group AB (publ) ("4C") announces that it has signed a five-year extension agreement with Canada's Department of National Defence covering licensing, support and implementation services for the Exonaut software. The total contract value amounts to CAD 3 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 20 million.

The agreement covers continued and expanded use of Exonaut to support planning for the Canadian Armed Forces' exercise activities. The contract also includes support as well as associated implementation and further development services to ensure the solution continues to meet operational requirements. The agreement starts as of February 2026.

Through this agreement, 4C Strategies and the Canadian Armed Forces deepen their long-standing collaboration, which has been in place since 2018. "This five-year extension agreement is strategically important for 4C. It confirms the value of Exonaut in the Canadian Armed Forces' for planning, exercise delivery and capability development. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and further developing the solution together", says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Group AB (publ).

For further information, contact:

4C Group AB (publ)
Veronica Wallin, CFO
investor.relations@4cstrategies.com | + 46 (0) 8 522 27 900

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

investors.4cstrategies.com

