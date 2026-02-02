Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41L5Q | ISIN: FI4000592159 | Ticker-Symbol: A67
München
02.02.26 | 09:05
8,860 Euro
+0,23 % +0,020
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POSTI GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POSTI GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 10:45 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Posti Group Oyj: Change in Posti Group's Leadership Team

M.Sc, MBA Kaj Kulp (b. 1970) has been appointed SVP, Strategy and Business Development and a member of the Posti Group's Leadership Team as of March 1, 2026. He will report to Antti Jääskeläinen, President and CEO of Posti Group.

Kulp has worked for Posti since 2012. He has diverse experience in both business responsibilities and business development across various functions at Posti. Kaj has held management positions in eCommerce and Delivery Services as well as in Postal Services. In his current role, he leads Posti's innovations and strategic initiatives. Kulp has previously worked for Boston Consulting Group, Nurminen Logistics and UPM, among others.

"Kaj is a long-time Posti employee and has versatile and valuable expertise in both our company and our industry. I warmly welcome him to build Posti into an international delivery and fulfillment company with increasing profitability in his new role," says Antti Jääskeläinen.

"Posti is a great company, and the cornerstones of our strategy - growth, customer focused commercial expertise, a strong brand, sustainability and developing efficiency - provide a strong foundation for the company's future. I am excited to step into this new role and collaborate with a skilled team," says Kaj Kulp.

Additional information:

Posti Group's MediaDesk puh. +358 20 452 3366, viestinta@posti.com

Posti Group Corporation in brief

Posti is one of the leading delivery and logistics companies in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics. We ensure smooth everyday operations for our customers by offering a wide range of services, including parcel delivery, freight, postal services, and warehousing, handling, and logistics solutions. Our goal is to operate fully fossil-free by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2040. In 2024, our revenue totalled €1,521.4 million, and we employ approximately 15,000 people. Posti Group's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki main list in Finland. www.posti.com/en


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.