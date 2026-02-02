Posti Group Oyj: Change in Posti Group's Leadership Team

M.Sc, MBA Kaj Kulp (b. 1970) has been appointed SVP, Strategy and Business Development and a member of the Posti Group's Leadership Team as of March 1, 2026. He will report to Antti Jääskeläinen, President and CEO of Posti Group.

Kulp has worked for Posti since 2012. He has diverse experience in both business responsibilities and business development across various functions at Posti. Kaj has held management positions in eCommerce and Delivery Services as well as in Postal Services. In his current role, he leads Posti's innovations and strategic initiatives. Kulp has previously worked for Boston Consulting Group, Nurminen Logistics and UPM, among others.

"Kaj is a long-time Posti employee and has versatile and valuable expertise in both our company and our industry. I warmly welcome him to build Posti into an international delivery and fulfillment company with increasing profitability in his new role," says Antti Jääskeläinen.

"Posti is a great company, and the cornerstones of our strategy - growth, customer focused commercial expertise, a strong brand, sustainability and developing efficiency - provide a strong foundation for the company's future. I am excited to step into this new role and collaborate with a skilled team," says Kaj Kulp.

