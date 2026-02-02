Anzeige
02.02.2026
Global Net Lease, Inc.: Global Net Lease Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Dividends

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) ("GNL" or the "Company") today announced the income tax classification of its dividends paid in 2025 for the Company's common stock ("Common Stock") and preferred stock ("Preferred Stock"). As detailed below, all dividends paid on GNL's Common Stock and Preferred Stock for the tax year ended December 31, 2025 are classified as nondividend distributions (return of capital).

Common Stock (NYSE: GNL), CUSIP: 379378201 EIN: 45-2771978
Record
Date
Payable
Date
Total Distribution
Per Share		Box 1a TotalBox3Form 1099 Box
5 Breakdown
Ordinary
Dividends		Nondividend
Distributions		Section 199A
Dividends
1/13/20251/16/2025$0.2750000
$-
$0.2750000
$-
4/11/20254/16/2025$0.1900000
$-
$0.1900000
$-
7/11/20257/16/2025$0.1900000
$-
$0.1900000
$-
10/13/202510/16/2025$0.1900000
$-
$0.1900000
$-
Total
- 0.8450000
- -
- 0.8450000
- -
Percentage
100.000000%0.000000%
100.000000-
0.000000-
Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: GNL PRA), CUSIP: 379378300 EIN: 45-2771978
Record
Date
Payable
Date
Total Distribution
Per Share		Box 1a TotalBox3Form 1099 Box
5 Breakdown
Ordinary
Dividends		Nondividend
Distributions		Section 199A
Dividends
1/3/20251/15/2025$0.4531250
$-
$0.4531250
$-
4/4/20254/15/2025$0.4531250
$-
$0.4531250
$-
7/3/20257/15/2025$0.4531250
$-
$0.4531250
$-
10/3/202510/15/2025$0.4531250
$-
$0.4531250
$-
Total- 1.8125000
- -
- 1.8125000
- -
Percentage100.000000-
0.000000-
100.000000-
0.000000-
Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: GNL PRB); CUSIP: 379378409 EIN: 45-2771978
Record
Date
Payable
Date
Total Distribution
Per Share
Box 1a TotalBox3Form 1099 Box
5 Breakdown
Ordinary
Dividends		Nondividend
Distributions		Section 199A
Dividends
1/3/20251/15/2025$0.4296875
$-
$0.4296875
$-
4/4/20254/15/2025$0.4296875
$-
$0.4296875
$-
7/3/20257/15/2025$0.4296875
$-
$0.4296875
$-
10/3/202510/15/2025$0.4296875
$-
$0.4296875
$-
Total- 1.7187500
$-
$1.7187500
- -
Percentage100.000000-
0.000000%
100.000000- 0.000000-
Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: GNL.PRD); CUSIP: 379378508 EIN: 45-2771978
Record
Date
Payable
Date
Total Distribution
Per Share
Box 1a TotalBox3Form 1099 Box
5 Breakdown
Ordinary
Dividends		Nondividend
Distributions		Section 199A
Dividends
1/3/20251/15/2025$0.4687500
$-
$0.4687500
$-
4/4/20254/15/2025$0.4687500
$-
$0.4687500
$-
7/3/20257/15/2025$0.4687500
$-
$0.4687500
$-
10/3/202510/15/2025$0.4687500
$-
$0.4687500
$-
Total- 1.8750000
- -
$1.8750000
- -
Percentage100.000000-
0.000000%
100.000000%
0.000000-
Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: GNL.PRE); CUSIP: 379378607 EIN: 45-2771978
Record
Date
Payable
Date
Total Distribution
Per Share		Box 1a TotalBox3Form 1099 Box
5 Breakdown
Ordinary
Dividends		Nondividend
Distributions		Section 199A
Dividends
1/3/20251/15/2025$0.4609375
$-
$0.4609375
$-
4/4/20254/15/2025$0.4609375
$-
$0.4609375
$-
7/3/20257/15/2025$0.4609375
$-
$0.4609375
$-
10/3/202510/15/2025$0.4609375
$-
$0.4609375
$-
Total
$1.8437500
- -
$1.8437500
- -
Percentage
100.000000%
0.000000-
100.000000%
0.000000-

Holders of our Common Stock or Preferred Stock are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific treatment of GNL dividends.

About Global Net Lease, Inc.
Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded internally managed real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the U.S., and Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at www.globalnetlease.com.

Important Notice
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. The words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "predicts," "plans," "intends," "would," "could," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risks that any potential future acquisition or disposition by the Company, is subject to market conditions, capital availability and timing considerations and may not be identified or completed on favorable terms, or at all. Some of the risks and uncertainties, although not all risks and uncertainties, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those presented in the Company's forward-looking statements are set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" sections in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and all of its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@globalnetlease.com


