Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQQB | ISIN: US03211Q2003 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.01.26 | 21:59
3,045 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMPLITECH GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMPLITECH GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AmpliTech Group, Inc.: AmpliTech Group Lists Series A & B Rights on Nasdaq

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW, AMPGR, AMPGZ) today announced the approval of the Company's listing of its Series A and Series B Rights on the Nasdaq Capital Market. It is anticipated that the Series A and B Rights will begin trading on February 3, 2026, under the symbols "AMPGR" (Series A) and "AMPGZ" (Series B) respectively.

Series A and B Rights Calendar

Series A Rights Subscription Price of $5 per share
Deadline for delivery of subscription certificates and payment of exercise price July 18, 2026
Expiration date for Series A Rights July 18, 2026
Series B Rights Subscription Price of $6 per share
Deadline for delivery of subscription certificates and payment of exercise price November 20, 2026
Expiration date for Series B Rights November 20, 2026

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising ?ve divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services, is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and ORAN 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its o?cers with respect to, among other things, that the Company will receive a final receipt of certification from The Nasdaq Stock Market related to the Series A and B Rights and that a market will develop for the Series A and B Rights. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identi?ed and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's ?lings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media
X: @AmpliTechAMPG
Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG
Facebook: AmpliTechInc
LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Company Contact:
Jorge Flores
Tel: 631-521-7831
Investors@amplitechgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kirin Smith
PCG Advisory, Inc.
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.