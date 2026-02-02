OTC Markets Group Welcomes Fitzroy Minerals Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Fitzroy Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: FTZ; OTCQX: FTZFF), a mineral exploration company with properties located in the Province of British Columbia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Fitzroy Minerals Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Fitzroy Minerals Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FTZFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Campbell Smyth, Chairman of Fitzroy, commented: "We are excited to have qualified for graduating to the OTCQX Market. This graduation improves our visibility to U.S. investors, increases liquidity, and highlights our commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders, as we advance the Buen Retiro and Caballos Copper Projects in Chile."

About Fitzroy Minerals Inc.

Fitzroy Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company with properties located in the Province of British Columbia. Fitzroy Minerals Inc. is focused on exploring and developing mineral assets with substantial upside potential in the Americas. The Company's current property portfolio includes the Buen Retiro Copper Project located near Copiapó, Chile, the Caballos Copper and Polimet Gold-Copper-Silver projects located in Valparaiso, Chile, the Taquetren Gold Project located in Rio Negro, Argentina, and the Caribouo Project in British Columbia, Canada.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com