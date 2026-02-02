Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
02.02.2026 10:05 Uhr
Max Stock Limited announces immediate report of a new interested party

Regulation 33(e)-(f) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced a new interested party:

Name

Transaction

Date

Shares purchased

Average share price paid

Total holdings after transaction

% Holdings

% Holdings (fully diluted basis)

Meitav Investment House Ltd.

TASE share purchase

Jan 29, 2026

26,948

ILS 27.698

6,994,416

5.00 %

4.97 %

Details:

The controlling shareholders of Meitav Investment House Ltd. include:

Mr. Avner Stepak (Israeli ID No. 027378058), who holds his interest directly and through companies under his control, including Maya Holdings (Yealim) Ltd..

Mr. Eli Barkat (Israeli ID No. 058368143), who holds his interest through Baram Financials Ltd. The ultimate shareholders of Baram Financials Ltd. are:

  • Mr. Eli Barkat (Israeli ID No. 058368143), holding 34% of the shares through companies under his control; and
  • Nir Barkat (Israeli ID No. 056092430), whose shares (representing 33%) are held in trust for him through Nir Barkat Ltd. (Company No. 512702036).

Mr. Eli Barkat and Mr. Nir Barkat are brothers.

Mr. Yuval Rachavi (Israeli ID No. 058142431), who holds 33% of the shares through companies under his control.

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on February 2, 2026 (Ref. No: 2026-01-011525 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

