NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Q2 Results

Fiscal Q2 2026 Highlights

  • Record Q2 Net revenues of $48.2 million, a 12.2% YoY increase
  • Equipment revenue increased 12.0% YoY to $24.3 million
  • Recurring service revenue ("RSR") increased 12.5% YoY to $23.8 million with a 90.2% gross margin
  • RSR had a prospective annual run rate of approximately $99 million based on January 2026 recurring service revenues.
  • Gross profit margin for Q2 2026 of 58.6% vs 57.0% in prior fiscal year quarter
  • Diluted EPS increased YoY to $0.38 vs $0.28
  • The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, a 7% increase from last quarter, payable on April 3, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2026.

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security equipment, wireless communication devices for intrusion and fire alarm systems and the related recurring service revenues as well as a provider of school safety solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2026.



Three months ended December 31,


Six months ended December 31,




(dollars in thousands)


(dollars in thousands)










% Increase/








% Increase/


Financial Highlights (1)


2025


2024


(decrease)


2025


2024


(decrease)


Net Revenue


$

48,172


$

42,933


12.2

%

$

97,340


$

86,936


12.0

%

Gross Profit


$

28,238


$

24,489


15.3

%

$

56,084


$

49,105


14.2

%

Gross Profit Margin



58.6

%


57.0

%




57.6

%


56.5

%



Net Income


$

13,503


$

10,467


29.0

%

$

25,668


$

21,652


18.5

%

Net Income as a % of Revenue



28.0

%


24.4

%




26.4

%


24.9

%



Diluted EPS


$

0.38


$

0.28


35.7

%

$

0.72


$

0.59


22.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA(2)


$

15,350


$

12,178


26.0

%

$

30,292


$

24,716


22.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2)



31.9

%


28.4

%




31.1

%


28.4

%



Adjusted EBITDA Per Share(2)


$

0.43


$

0.33


30.3

%

$

0.84


$

0.67

%

25.4

%

Free Cash Flows(2)


$

14,512


$

12,365


17.4

%

$

25,956


$

23,710


9.5

%

Free Cash Flows Margin(2)



30.1

%


28.8

%




26.7

%


27.3





1. In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.

2. Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.

Richard Soloway, Chairman and CEO, commented, "NAPCO delivered another strong quarter fueled by our recurring service revenue and its consistent year over year double digit growth, and the continued demand for our door-locking products that drove double digit growth in our equipment revenue and improved equipment gross margins. Our RSR continues to see growth quarter over quarter with sustained gross margins of 90%, and represents approximately 50% of total revenue in Q2, and has a prospective run rate of approximately $99 million based on our January 2026 recurring service revenue. As a result of our revenue growth and margin expansion, net income increased 29% year over year to a Q2 record of $13.5 million and our adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.9% as compared to 28.4% in Q2 of Fiscal 2025.

Our focus remains on expanding RSR solutions across all our platforms, including locking products, such as our MVP Access platform which is gaining traction in the marketplace as we are actively supporting and educating our dealers on the benefits of adopting this new solution.

Our fiscal 2026 Q2 results are a continuation of the positive start to the fiscal 2026, and we remain confident that our net income, Adjusted EBITDA* and Free Cash Flow*, will continue to grow throughout the balance of the fiscal year.

As such we are pleased to continue our dividend program and will be paying the next quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on April 3, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2026. This is a 7% increase over the dividend we declared last quarter.

Mr. Soloway concluded "Our goal of product innovation, technical superiority and consistent delivery of strong profitability, will continue through the balance of fiscal 2026 and beyond".

Addition of Chief Revenue Officer

The Company announced that Joseph Pipczynski has joined the NAPCO team and was appointed as the Company's Chief Revenue Officer effective January 29, 2026. Mr. Pipczynski will be reporting to the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Buchel. Stephen Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Sales, will continue in his current role and will report to Mr. Pipczynski.

Mr. Soloway commented "We are excited to have Joe join the NAPCO family, and with his 35+ years as a business development executive he will provide the Company strong leadership and vision and will supplement the existing talented sales team at NAPCO."

Conference Call Information

Management will conduct a conference call at 11 a.m. ET today, February 2, 2026, and in order to participate please go to the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://investor.napcosecurity.com/events-presentations or choose https://app.webinar.net/dMv73PZxKlL. Alternatively, interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (US) 1-800-836-8184 or 1-646-357-8785. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a provider of school safety solutions, The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain challenges and developments; the growth of recurring service revenues and annual run rate; the strength of our balance sheet; our expectations regarding future results; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for school security products; business trends, including the replacement of 3G radios, and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP measures are included in this press release, including non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share (diluted), Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income plus income tax expense, net interest expense, non-cash stock-based expense, non-recurring legal expense, other non-recurring income and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP operating income does not include amortization of intangibles or stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITA margin is Adjusted EBITA divided by revenue. We define Free Cash Flow (FCF) as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. FCF margin is the FCF divided by revenue. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing NAPCO's core operating performance and in comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. The presentation of this information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures set forth above.

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)


















December 31, 2025


June 30, 2025




(in thousands, except share data)


Assets








Current Assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$

104,919


$

83,081


Marketable securities



10,462



16,095


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $27 and $25 as of December 31,
2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively



28,064



30,108


Inventories



32,657



29,962


Income tax receivable



1,371



-


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,015



3,198


Total Current Assets



181,488



162,444


Inventories - non-current



10,654



11,313


Property, plant and equipment, net



9,025



9,233


Intangible assets, net



3,138



3,287


Deferred income taxes



3,277



6,476


Operating lease - Right-of-use asset



5,045



5,188


Other assets



196



200


Total Assets


$

212,823


$

198,141










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Current Liabilities








Accounts payable


$

5,853


$

5,742


Accrued expenses



7,702



8,712


Accrued salaries and wages



4,172



4,398


Dividends payable



4,993



4,992


Accrued income taxes



-



213


Total Current Liabilities



22,720



24,057


Accrued income taxes



34



143


Operating lease liability



5,255



5,335


Total Liabilities



28,009



29,535


Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)








Stockholders' Equity








Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31,
2025 and June 30, 2025; 39,778,938 and 39,771,035 shares issued; and 35,664,324 and
35,656,421 shares outstanding, respectively.



398



398


Additional paid-in capital



25,774



25,280


Retained earnings



214,766



199,083


Treasury Stock, at cost, 4,114,614 shares as of both December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025



(56,315)



(56,315)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



191



160


Total Stockholders' Equity



184,814



168,606


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

212,823


$

198,141


NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)










Three Months ended December 31,



2025


2024



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Revenue:







Equipment revenue


$

24,323


$

21,725

Service revenue



23,849



21,208

Total revenue



48,172



42,933

Cost of Revenue:







Cost of equipment revenue



17,607



16,606

Cost of service revenue



2,327



1,838

Total cost of revenue



19,934



18,444








Gross Profit



28,238



24,489








Operating Expenses:







Research and development



3,473



3,107

Selling, general, and administrative



10,012



10,211

Total Operating Expenses



13,485



13,318








Operating Income



14,753



11,171








Other Income:







Interest income, net



884



928

Other income (expense), net



102



(7)

Income before Provision for Income Taxes



15,739



12,092

Provision for Income Taxes



2,236



1,625

Net Income


$

13,503


$

10,467








Income Per Share:







Basic


$

0.38


$

0.29

Diluted


$

0.38


$

0.28








Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:







Basic



35,664,000



36,538,000

Diluted



35,915,000



36,776,000

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)











Six Months Ended December 31,




2025


2024




(in thousands, except for share and per share data)


Revenue:








Equipment revenue


$

50,062


$

44,642


Service revenue



47,278



42,294


Total revenue



97,340



86,936


Cost of Revenue:








Cost of equipment revenue



36,653



34,116


Cost of service revenue



4,603



3,715


Total cost of revenue



41,256



37,831










Gross Profit



56,084



49,105










Operating Expenses:








Research and development



6,713



6,164


Selling, general, and administrative expenses



20,975



19,914


Total Operating Expenses



27,688



26,078










Operating Income



28,396



23,027










Other Income:








Interest income, net



1,738



1,867


Other income, net



240



198


Income before Provision for Income Taxes



30,374



25,092


Provision for Income Taxes



4,706



3,440


Net Income


$

25,668


$

21,652










Income Per Share:








Basic


$

0.72


$

0.59


Diluted


$

0.72


$

0.59










Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:








Basic



35,661,000



36,706,000


Diluted



35,890,000



36,983,000


NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)











Six Months ended December 31,




2025


2024




(in thousands)


Cash Flows from Operating Activities








Net income


$

25,668


$

21,652


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization



1,135



1,133


Change in accrued interest on other investments



-



(194)


Unrealized gain on marketable securities



-



(82)


Realized gain on sales of marketable securities



(191)



-


Charge (recovery) of credit losses



2



(12)


Change to inventory reserve



(332)



(184)


Deferred income taxes



3,199



(1,584)


Stock-based compensation expense



494



757


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable



2,042



8,454


Inventories



(1,705)



422


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(817)



1,017


Income tax receivable



(1,382)



(1,129)


Other assets



5



81


Accounts payable, accrued expenses, accrued salaries and wages, accrued income taxes



(1,383)



(4,807)


Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



26,735



25,524


Cash Flows from Investing Activities








Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(778)



(1,814)


Purchases of marketable securities



(5,190)



(7,642)


Proceeds from sales of marketable securities



11,056



-


Purchases of other investments



-



(78)


Redemption of other investments



-



27,252


Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities



5,088



17,718


Cash Flows from Financing Activates








Proceeds from stock option exercises



-



54


Dividends paid



(9,985)



(4,610)


Repurchase of common stock



-



(18,008)


Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(9,985)



(22,564)










Net increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents



21,838



20,678


Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning



83,081



65,341


Cash and Cash Equivalents - Ending


$

104,919


$

86,019


Supplemental Cash Flow Information








Interest paid


$

-


$

15


Income taxes paid


$

3,100


$

6,051


Non-Cash Investing and Financing Transactions








Dividends declared and not paid


$

4,993


$

4,554


NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NON-GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE* (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)














Three months ended December 31,


Six months ended December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income (GAAP)

$

13,503


$

10,467


$

25,668


$

$21,652

Less:












Interest Income, net


884



928



1,738



1,869













Add:












Provision for Income Taxes


2,236



1,625



4,706



3,440

Depreciation and Amortization


565



584



1,135



1,133

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)


15,420



11,748



29,771



24,356













Adjustments for non-GAAP measures of performance:












Add: Stock based Compensation


185



386



494



757

Add: Nonrecurring Legal Expenses, net of insurance reimbursement (1)


(256)



44



26



(397)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

15,349


$

12,178


$

30,291


$

$24,716













Denominator:












Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding


35,664,000



36,538,000



35,661,000



36,706,000

Effect of Dilutive Securities


251,000



238,000



229,000



277,000

Dilutes Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Denominator)


35,915,000



36,776,000



35,890,000



36,983,000

Net Income per Diluted Shares Outstanding

$

0.38


$

0.28


$

0.72


$

0.59

Adjusted EBITDA* per Diluted Shares Outstanding

$

0.43


$

0.33


$

0.84


$

0.67


























1. Nonrecurring Legal Expenses are legal fees that are determined not to be of a normal recurring nature and expenses necessary to operate the business.



Three months ended December 31,


Six months ended December 31,



(dollars in thousands)


(dollars in thousands)


















2025


2024



2025


2024


Free cash flow:















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


$

15,098


$

13,499



$

26,735


$

25,524


Less: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(585)



(1,134)




(778)



(1,814)


Free Cash Flow(1)


$

14,513


$

12,365



$

25,957


$

23,710


Free Cash Flow Margin(1)



30.1

%


28.8

%



26.7

%


27.3

%


1. Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow margin is the free cash flow divided by revenue.

