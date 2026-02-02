Millhouse Carpet Ltd. Wins Consumer Choice Award for Carpet and Vinyl Flooring in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Millhouse Carpet Ltd., a family-owned flooring company serving Calgary since 1987, has been honoured with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the carpet and vinyl flooring category for Southern Alberta. This recognition highlights nearly four decades of dedication to quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and a reputation built on trust within the community.

For over 35 years, Millhouse Carpet Ltd. has been a go-to destination for homeowners and businesses seeking durable, stylish, and affordable flooring solutions. Known for its hands-on, personalised approach, the company offers a full range of materials including carpet, hardwood, vinyl, and tile, paired with expert installation services. Every project is guided by the values that have defined Millhouse from the beginning: care, precision, and a commitment to delivering flooring that enhances the comfort and beauty of every space.

A Family Legacy of Quality

Millhouse Carpet Ltd. began as a small, family-run business and has grown steadily through word of mouth and the loyalty of its customers. Despite this growth, the company has never strayed from its roots, continuing to uphold the same personal service and attention to detail that set it apart in the Calgary flooring industry.

"Our family has been proud to serve Calgary for nearly four decades," says the leadership team at Millhouse Carpet Ltd. "Winning the Consumer Choice Award is an incredible honour that reflects the trust our customers place in us. We've always believed in treating every project as if it were for our own home or business, and this recognition confirms that approach makes a lasting difference."

Expertise You Can Trust

Millhouse Carpet Ltd. is known for combining high-quality materials with expert installation. Whether it's a full-home renovation, a commercial flooring project, or a single-room update, the team brings unmatched knowledge and professionalism to every job. Customers appreciate the straightforward, supportive experience Millhouse provides, from selecting the right material to the final installation.

This customer-first focus has allowed Millhouse to build lasting relationships with generations of clients in Calgary. Many homeowners and businesses return time and again, confident in the company's ability to provide flooring solutions that are both beautiful and built to last.

Recognition Rooted in Customer Confidence

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent research that gathers feedback from local consumers, measuring satisfaction, trust, and reputation. For Millhouse Carpet Ltd., being selected as the 2025 winner affirms what its loyal customers have known for years-that the company consistently delivers excellence in both products and service.

"Being recognised by the people we serve means the world to us," the Millhouse team adds. "It's one thing to be proud of our work, but it's another to know our customers feel that same pride and confidence when they choose us. This award belongs as much to our clients as it does to our team."

Committed to Calgary's Homes and Businesses

Beyond flooring, Millhouse Carpet Ltd. is deeply invested in the Calgary community. As a long-standing local business, the company has contributed to shaping homes, offices, and commercial spaces across the city, always with an emphasis on craftsmanship and care. Its reputation as a trusted family business continues to grow because of its unwavering commitment to honesty, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

As Millhouse looks to the future, the company remains focused on its founding values while continuing to adapt to new trends and technologies in flooring. This balance of tradition and innovation ensures that Millhouse Carpet Ltd. will remain a trusted name in Calgary's flooring industry for years to come.

About Millhouse Carpet Ltd.

Founded in 1987, Millhouse Carpet Ltd. is a family-owned flooring company based in Calgary, Alberta. The company offers a wide selection of flooring materials, including carpet, hardwood, vinyl, and tile, along with expert installation services for residential and commercial projects. With nearly four decades of experience, Millhouse is committed to delivering top-quality flooring, personalised service, and exceptional value. Learn more at www.millhousecarpet.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

