Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Recognized with Consumer Choice Award for Restaurant - Sports Bar & Lounge in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar, a Calgary institution since 1975, has again been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Restaurant - Sports Bar & Lounge category for Southern Alberta. This marks the seventeenth time Atlas has received this prestigious honour, reinforcing its reputation for unwavering quality, service, and community spirit.

What started as a local pizza joint founded by Mike Theodossopoulos has evolved into one of Calgary's longest-running family-owned restaurants. In 1995, Chris Theodossopoulos-Mike's son-joined the business and worked his way up through every role: washing dishes, cooking, bartending, and serving-even while attending university.

A Calgary Classic with Generational Roots

Under Chris's leadership, Atlas Pizza has stayed true to its origins. For nearly five decades, the restaurant has handcrafted its now-famous pizzas using original secret recipes, including sauces and dough made from scratch. Over the years, the menu has expanded to include pasta, ribs, and hand-cut premium CAB Alberta beef steaks.

In 2013, the restaurant underwent a significant renewal, transforming its space into a warm, modern sports pub while retaining the classic flavours and welcoming atmosphere that long-time patrons love.

"Our story is rooted in family and community," says the Atlas Pizza team. "We're proud to have built a place where people feel welcome, and where tradition and innovation come together. Winning our seventeenth Consumer Choice Award confirms that our approach continues to connect with Calgarians."

Seventeen Years of Consumer Choice

This longstanding recognition speaks volumes about Atlas Pizza's commitment to excellence. Based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall performance, the Consumer Choice Award affirms that Atlas consistently delivers exceptional value and experience.

"Being chosen again by our customers brings us so much pride," the team adds. "It reflects the enduring relationships we've built and the trust our community places in us."

More Than Pizza, An Entertainment Destination

Atlas Pizza offers more than great food-it provides a memorable experience. Its 300-seat sports bar is one of Calgary's favoured venues for game nights, pairing lively atmospheres with pool, VLTs, and Buzztime trivia. Guests can enjoy comfort classics like ribs and pasta alongside signature pizzas in a relaxed and fun environment.

A Restaurant That Gives Back

Beyond its food and hospitality, Atlas Pizza is deeply committed to Calgary's well-being. The restaurant regularly hosts charitable events and participates in community initiatives, such as Eric Francis Pizza Pigout, YYC Pizza Week, and fundraising efforts for organizations like Meals on Wheels, KidSport Calgary, The Big Give, and the You Can Play Project.

"We love being part of Calgary's story," says Chris. "Giving back is as much a part of who we are as our recipes."

A Tradition Carried Forward

As Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar celebrates 50 years of service and its seventeenth Consumer Choice Award, it remains committed to blending family tradition, community connection, and culinary excellence. With gratitude for loyal customers and inspiration for the future, Atlas continues carrying forward its legacy of warmth and good food.

To explore the menu or plan your next event, visit www.atlaspizzasportsbar.com or CLICK HERE.

About Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar

Founded in 1975 by Mike Theodossopoulos and since joined by his son Chris, Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar is a multi-generational, family-owned Calgary institution. Known for award-winning pizza, hand-cut Alberta steaks, pasta, ribs, and a vibrant sports bar experience, Atlas combines legacy recipes with community spirit. With room for 300 guests, pool, VLTs, and trivia, it's a beloved destination for food, fun, and fellowship. Learn more at www.atlaspizzasportsbar.com.

