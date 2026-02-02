Reeflex Solutions Inc. Announces Delivery of AC-Driven Electric Injector to XtremeX Mining Technology, Supporting Development of Next-Generation Hybrid Coiled Tubing Drilling Platform

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV:RFX) ("Reeflex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc. ("CSI"), has successfully delivered an 80,000-lb AC electric injector to XtremeX Mining Technology ("XMT") on January 26, 2026. The delivery represents the integration of CSI's established injector head design expertise with XMT's electrification, controls, and automation architecture, resulting in an electric injector solution purpose-built for XMT's Hybrid Coiled Tubing Drilling platform. This represents an important strategic milestone for Reeflex as it advances its mandate to expand the Company's engineering expertise and technology platform into high-growth industry verticals beyond traditional oil & gas.

Developed collaboratively by CSI and XMT, the electrified injector combines CSI's field-proven, hydraulic injector head design with XMT's established electric drive, controls, and system-level integration expertise representing a critical component of XMT's next-generation hybrid drilling system. The unit is engineered to deliver improved safety and operational efficiency, ultimately lowering the total cost per drilled meter of geological information, while increasing data quantity and quality. These attributes align closely with both companies' core design philosophies and innovation strategy.

"The successful delivery of this injector head marks a meaningful step in demonstrating how our engineering capabilities can extend into new, technology-driven markets," said John Babic, President & CEO. "The mining sector is undergoing rapid innovation, and we believe our injector and equipment expertise positions Reeflex to participate in that evolution."

"This collaboration is focused on integrating proven technologies, not reinventing them," said Charlie Proulx, Co-Founder of XMT. "XtremeX has an established history of leading innovation through development of market-disrupting drilling technologies, with deep expertise in engineering, electrification, automation, and advanced controls at the core of our platform. We've paired that capability with CSI's established leadership in innovative, performance-driven injector head design."

The collaboration with XMT underscores Reeflex's broader initiative to leverage CSI's established leadership in injector technology to pursue emerging opportunities across mining, geothermal, and other industrial applications where electrification and automation offer clear competitive advantages.

The Company anticipates continued collaboration with XMT as its hybrid drilling platform advances toward commercialization.

About Reeflex

Reeflex Solutions Inc. is a proudly Canadian company that delivers advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications. See www.reeflex.ca.

