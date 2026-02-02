Unipart Group LTD: Unipart launches new online store

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, has launched a new online store designed to streamline procurement and accelerate project delivery for the global rail industry.

The Unipart Store immediately provides customers with access to thousands of safety-assured, quality-proven products from trusted brands. This new platform leverages Unipart's extensive supply chain experience to provide fast delivery and seamless 24/7 ordering capability, significantly enhancing the speed and flexibility of rail parts procurement.

This enhances Unipart's traditional service offering, creating a single, accessible site for rail customers. Designed to directly address the increasing pressure on the rail industry to deliver projects faster, maintain operational resilience, and ensure stringent safety and quality compliance.

Dr David McGorman, Unipart Managing Director Rail & Technology, said: "A fundamental shift in global rail procurement, due to digital transformation and the growth in global e-commerce freight, has seen rail operators increasingly move away from manual procurement toward streamlined e-procurement systems and digital marketplaces.

"We are therefore delighted to announce the launch of the Unipart Store at such a pivotal moment. This is our solution for the significant pressure the rail industry operates under, allowing customers to quickly and easily access and order thousands of rail products, cutting lead times and eliminating procurement bottlenecks.

"We look forward to transforming the efficiency and operational resilience of our customers with this simple, fast, and smart online service."

The Unipart Store is now live here: www.unipartstore.com

A photo and video accompanying this announcement are available at Unipart launches new online store - Unipart

For further information, please contact: Orlagh Horgan, Head of Corporate Brand E: orlagh.horgan@unipart.com P: +44 7468 353617