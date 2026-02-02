Career City College Honoured with Consumer Choice Award for School - Career & Business in Kelowna

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Career City College has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the category of School - Career & Business for the Kelowna region. This distinction highlights the college's commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality education that equips learners across Canada with the skills and confidence to succeed in their chosen careers.

Founded on the belief that education should fit into students' lives, not the other way around, Career City College is a fully online, accredited institution offering flexible diploma and certificate programs in areas such as accounting, bookkeeping, digital marketing, hospitality, human resources, and medical office administration. Designed to reflect the evolving needs of today's workforce, each program provides practical, hands-on training and one-on-one instructor support to ensure students are job-ready upon graduation.

Flexible Learning for Real-World Success

At the heart of Career City College's approach is a dedication to student-centred learning. With monthly start dates, learners can begin their studies when it suits them best, removing barriers that often prevent individuals from advancing their education. Every student benefits from personalized mentorship, connecting directly with instructors who bring real-world experience and industry insight to every lesson.

This combination of flexibility and individual support has made Career City College a trusted choice for working professionals, newcomers, and students balancing education with personal or family commitments. Whether pursuing a career change or professional advancement, students find programs tailored to real-world outcomes, helping them build the skills employers value most.

Empowering Students Across Canada

Though headquartered in Kelowna, Career City College serves learners nationwide through its interactive online platform. The college's mission extends beyond academics, focusing on empowering individuals to achieve personal and professional growth through meaningful education. Each course is structured to blend theoretical knowledge with practical applications, ensuring graduates can immediately apply what they learn in the workplace.

"Our mission has always been to help students reach their career goals by providing flexible, practical, and industry-relevant education," says Jag Basran, Chief Executive Officer at Career City College. "Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is a tremendous honour that reinforces our commitment to creating accessible learning opportunities for students across Canada. It is also a reflection of our incredible team and the success stories of our graduates, who inspire us every day."

A Trusted Name in Career Education

Accredited by respected educational authorities, Career City College upholds rigorous standards of academic quality and professional ethics. The college's success is measured not just by enrolment numbers but by the achievements of its graduates, many of whom have gone on to build rewarding careers in business, healthcare, and technology sectors.

The recognition from Consumer Choice Award underscores Career City College's growing reputation as one of Canada's leading online institutions for career and business education. By combining accessibility, innovation, and individualized support, the college continues to set a new standard for distance learning in Canada.

About Career City College

Career City College is a fully online, accredited post-secondary institution based in Kelowna, British Columbia. The college offers diploma and certificate programs in career-focused fields including accounting, digital marketing, hospitality, human resources, and medical office administration. With flexible monthly intakes and personalized one-on-one instructor support, Career City College is committed to helping students gain the practical skills and confidence needed to succeed in today's evolving job market.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

