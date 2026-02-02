Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.: Bluesky Digital Assets Announces ChessGold Inc. Major Growth Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE:BTC)(OTCQB:BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that ChessGold Inc. ("ChessGold") continues to demonstrate strong global growth and market traction.

ChessGold has demonstrated significant market traction from July 2025 through February 2026, achieving a registered user base of 43,732 players across 221 countries and territories, representing near-complete global market coverage. The platform has processed over 283,000 competitive chess matches, evidencing strong user engagement and clear product market fit.

ChessGold's geographic footprint reflects true global diversification rather than reliance on a single region. Asia-Pacific leads adoption at approximately 55% of total users, followed by MENA (Middle East & North Africa) at 18%, Sub-Saharan Africa at 12%, Latin America at 9%, with Europe and North America comprising the remaining 6%. This distribution demonstrates organic growth across both emerging and developed markets without concentrated geographic dependency.

Platform integrity remains a core strategic focus. ChessGold operates a proprietary AI-powered anti-cheat detection system that continuously monitors gameplay behavior. The system has identified and confirmed dozens of violations, demonstrating both the robustness of the fraud-prevention infrastructure and the high quality of the competitive ecosystem.

User acquisition has scaled rapidly over the same period, with monthly new registrations increasing from 804 users in July 2025 to a peak of 14,251 new users in November 2025, representing a 17.7× growth rate within five months, followed by sustained onboarding through February 2026. With a fully operational dual-currency in-game economy and established monetization infrastructure, ChessGold is strategically positioned for accelerated revenue growth as acquisition and engagement continue to scale.

ChessGold is officially available on the Apple App Store with full Apple Pay integration for seamless in-app purchases. This marks a bold leap in accessibility and convenience for iOS users across the globe.

ChessGold also offers flexible payment options including Visa, Mastercard, and blockchain. Android users can now join the action via the Play Store Lite version, optimized for performance and speed. A dedicated web app is scheduled for release in Fall 2026, allowing players to compete directly from any browser on any device.

Major milestone: Beginning January 2026, ChessGold officially supports Google Pay, further streamlining payments, reducing friction, and enhancing accessibility for players worldwide.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has expertise in creating high value digital enterprises at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Web business solutions. Bluesky previously entered into a secured loan agreement to advance up to $1,000,000 to ChessGold convertible into common shares of ChessGold. As announced on January 22, 2026, BlueSky entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire ChessGold. The transaction is subject to shareholder approval and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Following completion of the proposed transaction, Bluesky will carry on the business currently carried on by ChessGold.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements include the market adoption, deployment and prospects in general for the business of ChessGold. In addition to general business risks, the business of ChessGold is early stage and its growth and development, and compliance with applicable laws and ongoing payment channel support are not assured. In addition, the acquisition of ChessGold by Bluesky on the terms as announced or at all, including receipt of all necessary approvals is not assured. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

